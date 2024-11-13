Forgot password
Which LoL champion says ‘Haha, see the way they scramble like baby armadillos!’?

Need help? Here's the answer to the Nov. 13 LoLdle quote.
Nov 13, 2024

Oh no. I seriously struggled with today’s LoLdle quote. I genuinely had no idea who said this quote and had to make a wild stab in the dark. Read on for the Nov. 13 answer.

Who says “Haha, see the way they scramble like baby armadillos” in LoL?

The LoLdle quote for Nov. 13 is, “Haha, see the way they scramble like baby armadillos!” The League champion who says this line is K’Sante. You know, that huge muscley guy with the massive weapons?

k'sante one shot loldle
I had no idea. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I’ve never played K’Sante and know next to nothing about his lore, so this quote was almost impossible to guess. I thought it might be someone like Kled purely because it sounds like something he’d say, but I was obviously wrong. Other than this quote, K’Sante seems pretty tame. The Pride of Nazumah is an enigma.

Elsewhere, K’Sante is struggling in the meta. According to stats site U.GG, the top lane champion has an awful 46 percent win rate in Patch 14.22. That makes him one of the worst champs in his position and potentially one of the worst in the game. Admittedly, he performs better at higher ranks, but I’d still avoid him at all costs if you want to climb the ranks. Top lane-wise, Zac, Maokai, and Yorick currently have the highest win rates, but that will probably change soon when the next patch goes live.

Can’t wait for tomorrow’s LoLdle? Stay tuned for more.

