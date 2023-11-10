Veteran LEC mid laner Nisqy reportedly finds new team for 2024

After a disappointing end to the season at the 2023 League of Legends World Championship, veteran mid laner Yasin “Nisqy” Dinçer might be heading off to yet another adventure in the LEC.

The 25-year-old is reportedly joining SK Gaming as the team’s new mid laner for the 2024 season, according to esports reporter Brieuc Seeger. This also marks the third EMEA team Nisqy has joined since returning to the region in 2021. This time, however, he will be a focal point for one of the lower-ranked teams in the league after stints with top squads like Fnatic and MAD Lions.

Even though Nisqy is considered one of the best mid laners in Europe, he has only managed to win one LEC championship and one LCS championship since joining Splyce at the end of 2017. He has come up short multiple times in regional events, while also holding one of the worst all-time records against major region teams at international events.

Next year, he will reportedly be joining SK Gaming, an org that has struggled over the last few years while spending most of its LEC history around the bottom half of the regular season standings. Some promising players have entered SK’s doors, such as Crownie, Selfmade, Markoon, and Exakick, but they have never had the consistency to finish as a true contender in the league.

If he ends up joining SK, Nisqy will likely take on a leadership role as one of the most experienced players on the roster. There would also be less pressure to perform with SK as compared to other teams he has played on in the past, which means he and his teammates could become a dark horse squad that sneaks into the postseason—but only if they can achieve a much higher level of synergy than is expected of them.