Nisqy’s all-time record against major region LoL teams internationally is brutal

Things aren't shaping up too well for the veteran mid laner.

Yasin “Nisqy” Dinçer has been one of the most established players in the Western League of Legends competitive scene for quite a while, but the veteran mid laner has struggled to find success on the international stage.

On the first day of the 2023 League World Championship Swiss stage, Europe’s MAD Lions fell to North America’s second seed Cloud9. It was another notch in the belt for NA fans in their perpetual rivalry against EU’s LEC competition, but it was only the tip of the iceberg when it came to Nisqy’s shortcomings against major region competition.

Ever since Nisqy started playing pro League, he has attended seven international tournaments from Mid-Season Invitationals and Worlds to the now-defunct Rift Rivals event between NA and EU. Across that entire time period, he has only won two games against other major regions, including teams from the LCS, LCK, and LPL.

In 2018, the 25-year-old veteran was playing for Splyce alongside other iconic European pros like Andrei “Odoamne” Pascu and Kasper “Kobbe” Kobberup. He attended one tournament, Rift Rivals, but could only scrounge up one win against Team Liquid. When he moved to NA to join Cloud9 in 2019, his team went winless vs. major region teams, including four losses at Rift Rivals, on top of four more losses combined at Worlds against G2 Esports and Griffin.

With COVID-19 cancelling events in 2020, Nisqy’s next international appearance had to wait until the 2021 season, where he finally grabbed another win at Worlds by defeating the LPL’s Royal Never Give Up. He would, however, end the tournament with a 1-5 record with losses to RNG, Hanwha Life Esports, and PSG Talon.

From 2022 onward, Nisqy went on to lose 12 games against major region League teams after failing to record a single win during MAD’s disappointing Worlds 2022 play-in stage and their recent fumble at MSI 2023. With this latest loss to C9, Nisqy’s record currently sits at a whopping 2-26 vs. major regions.

That’s right: he’s recorded two wins in 28 attempts.

European fans are hoping this trend doesn’t continue for the rest of Worlds, but unfortunately for them, MAD Lions’ next opponent is fellow LEC representative, Team BDS. Catch all of the action when Worlds 2023 continues on Friday, Oct. 20.

