MAD Lions reportedly replacing Carzzy with Spanish star

MAD Lions didn’t have the best run at the 2023 League of Legends World Championship and the organization is now set to make drastic changes for the upcoming season.

According to a report from Sheep Esports on Nov. 2, David “Supa” Martínez García will replace Matyáš “Carzzy” Orság as the bot laner for MAD Lions after being in talks with three LEC teams.

Support player Álvaro “Alvaro” Fernández del Amo will reportedly be joining Supa in the bot lane. Tomás “Melzhet” Campelos Fernández will also be stepping into the role of head coach, as reported by blix.gg on Oct. 28.

Sources: Melzhet 🇪🇸 has reached a verbal agreement with Mad Lions 🇪🇺 and he will be the head coach of the project .



Supa, Alvaro, and Melzhet are still currently part of the Movistar Riders. The Spanish organization competes in EMEA Masters and the biggest Spanish League competition, SuperLiga. The team wrapped up the Masters event in second place this year, and SuperLiga in first.

The remaining team slots for mid, top, and jungler are still reportedly still up for grabs in MAD Lions.

With Carzzy leaving MAD Lions, this feels like the end of an era. Carzzy joined MAD Lions in 2019 and spent two stints with the team. A season with Team Vitality ended up being a difficult chapter in his career.

Carzzy is known for his unconventional and aggressive play style, always looking to land a kill that his team can translate into a meaningful lead. It remains to be seen where he’ll go next.