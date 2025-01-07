This underrated LoL champion surprisingly has the most skins

Riot Games practically adds new skins to League of Legends with every patch. The one champion who has amassed the most so far is rather underrated, though.

That is Miss Fortune, one of the original characters in League. The fact that she has as many as 21 skins was pointed out on Reddit on Jan. 6. The data on League’s wiki says the character has 22 skins. However, one of them, Prestige Bewitching Miss Fortune, is displayed twice (since her original version is not available anymore). So 21 is the correct count, and is still enough to put her atop the League skins list.

Throughout the years, MF has received a lot of support from Riot. Image via Riot Games

Second place is taken by Ezreal with 20 skins. Akali and Lux both come at the third place with 19 skins each, and behind them you’ll find Ashe, Ahri, and Lee Sin with 18 cosmetics each.

Some players in the Reddit thread were surprised to see Miss Fortune of all champs have the most skins in the game, but there’s a good reason for it. Seeing these champs have the most skins isn’t that surprising, as all of them were included in the original League roster. Getting 21 skins in the span of almost 16 years isn’t that blown out of the proportion, as some may think.

However, there are a few champions that are begging for a new skin. Vex, for example, hasn’t seen one added since November 2022, when Empyrean Vex was made available. In total, she has only two cosmetics, with the other one being Dawnbringer Vex, which was released alongside the champion herself. Taric and Urgot are in the same boat, awaiting a new skin since 2022—but they have a few more than Vex overall.

