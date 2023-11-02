Team BDS reportedly kicks off LoL offseason with surprising roster change

An LEC veteran might be looking for a new team to call home.

After failing to make a mark during the 2023 World Championship main stage, Team BDS might be planning some big changes to its League of Legends roster this offseason.

In a surprising move, BDS is reportedly parting ways with veteran AD carry Juš “Crownie” Marušič, according to esports reporter Brieuc Seeger. This news also comes only a few months after the announcement of Crownie’s long-term contract extension with the team, making it one of the more surprising shifts of the offseason.

[Sources] AD Carry Crownie 🇸🇮 won't play for Team BDS in the LEC next year.



Read on @Sheep_Esports https://t.co/raGxCvNy1M — LEC Wooloo (@LEC_Wooloo) November 2, 2023

This past season, BDS struggled to break into the upper echelon of the region, save for the 2023 LEC Spring Split, where they faltered in the grand finals to MAD Lions. In the following Summer Split, they struggled with consistency on the Summoner’s Rift, but eventually qualified for Worlds through the Worlds Qualifying Series vs. Golden Guardians.

With four representatives at Worlds, LEC fans were excited about their potential for a possible deep run at the tournament, but those dreams were quickly shattered when the region struggled to get off the ground. In the end, BDS became one of the only two teams to end the event without a single win, with losses to JD Gaming, MAD Lions, and Dplus KIA.

Meanwhile, Crownie might now be forced to find a new home for next year. The experienced marksman has been on multiple teams over the last five years, including SK Gaming, Team Vitality, and even worked with Gen.G as a content creator. The 25-year-old also sent out a cryptic post on social media that featured a GIF of Patrick Bateman from American Psycho, seemingly acknowledging the reports.