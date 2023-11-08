MAD Lions reportedly keeping Elyoya for another 3 years

Elyoya has reportedly extended his contract with MAD Lions for three more years, according to Wooloo on Nov. 7.

The star jungler joined the League of Legends team in their debut season in 2021 and has since made a name for himself as one of the best players in the LEC. With a roster reshuffle on the horizon, he’ll remain the longest-standing member of the roster.

While MAD Lions had to go through some hurdles in the 2023 LEC season with the new format, the Spanish jungler remained at a high level throughout the year.

On Oct. 27, MAD Lions revealed it would likely make significant roster changes in the offseason with the entire roster given the right to explore their options ahead of the 2024 season. Elyoya’s contract was set to expire this year.

Despite MAD Lions players being given the option to explore their options elsewhere, there have yet to be any roster changes except for the departure of strategic coach Pad, who left the team on Oct. 28 after a three-year stint.

Reports, however, indicate roster changes are imminent. Wooloo reported on Nov. 2 that bot lane Carzzy is set to be replaced by Movistar Riders’ Supa. Blix.gg also reports MAD Lions is close to signing head coach Melzhet for next season, transferring over from the same ERL team.

The team had a mixed year with early exits at the Mid-Season Invitational and World Championship. But despite failing to make an impact on the international stage, they won an LEC Championship after an unexpected miracle run in Spring.

MAD Lions will likely feature a very different lineup in 2024, but star player Elyoya will seemingly be the face of the team once again.