2021 LCK Summer Split playoffs: Scores, schedule, bracket

Here are the scores, schedule, and bracket for the 2021 LCK Summer Split playoffs.

After a season of ups and downs, six teams have been locked in for the 2021 LCK Summer Split playoffs.

Reigning champs DWG KIA have qualified for the 2021 League of Legends World Championship off the back of circuit points, but three more slots are still to be decided.

The winner of the LCK Summer Split playoffs, which takes place from Aug. 18 to 28, will automatically qualify as the first seed for Worlds. The team that finishes with the most circuit points (that hasn’t already qualified) will qualify as the second seed.

The third and fourth seeds (up from three at Worlds 2020 due to the LCK’s top-two finish at MSI 2021), will be determined at the Regional Finals, a separate single-elimination from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2.

Circuit points

Screengrab via lol.fandom

Bracket

Screengrab via lol.fandom

Schedule/Scores

Aug. 18

3am CT: Quarterfinals NS RedForce 3-1 Afreeca Freecs



Aug. 19

3am CT: Quarterfinals T1 3-0 SANDBOX



Aug. 21

3am CT: Semifinals DWG KIA – NS RedForce



Aug. 22

3am CT: Semifinals Gen.G – T1



Aug. 28

3am CT: Grand finals TBD – TBD



