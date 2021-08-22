T1 secures Worlds 2021 spot with a dominant victory against Gen G

T1 has secured its spot at the 2021 League of Legends World Championship following a 3-1 Victory against Gen G in the LCK Summer Playoffs thanks in part to ADC Park “Teddy” Jin-seong, who has been in amazing form the past few weeks.

It was a dominant performance from the T1 team who, after losing the first game in the series to Gen G bounced back quickly to secure three victories in a row. The win means that T1 will be up against DWG KIA in the LCK finals next weekend and is T1’S first appearance in an LCK final since Spring 2020, when they beat Gen G 3-0 to represent the LCK at the 2020 Mid-Season invitational (which was sadly cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic).

This marks T1’s first appearance at Worlds since 2019, where SKT (as they were known at the time) made an impressive run to the semi-finals before losing to G2 Esports, the eventual runner ups of the competition. T1 will be guaranteed a slot in the play-in stage at least, but the organization could go straight into Groups if they win the LCK Summer crown.

As for Gen G, it isn’t all doom and gloom. The team was already guaranteed a spot at Worlds 2021 before the match even kicked off after DWG beat Nongshim RedForce in yesterday’s semi-final 3-0. Gen G will be hoping DWG repeats that victory in the LCK final against T1 on Aug 28 if the team wants to slot right into the Group stage at worlds.

Depending on how the results go, we will see Gen G or T1 compete in the LCK Regional Finals from Aug 31, where the fourth and final LCK Worlds rep will be decided as well.