Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 barely released, yet there are already plans for additional content in 2025. And it’s more than just one DLC.

Recommended Videos

Modern games have a tendency to plan their future content before they even release, and Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is no exception. The title was released on Feb. 4, but Warhorse Studios shared its roadmap for Henry’s adventures in late January. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming additions.

We’re a bit over a month until we enter spring, which should be specifically exciting for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 players, since that’s when the first batches of new content will be added. The next season will launch three fresh features—Barber, Hardcore Mode, and Horse Racing. We still don’t know much about their details, but their names speak for themselves.

Horse racing? Can’t wait. Screenshot by Dot Esports

More substantial content will start arriving in the summer, when the first paid seasonal DLC is scheduled to drop. Brushes with Death will take Henry on a new journey where he has to help an artist to solve their past.

Fall and winter will also see new paid seasonal DLCs. In the former, players will have the chance to dive into Legacy of the Forge, where they’ll be focused on becoming a master blacksmith. Winter’s DLC sounds way more perilous, though, since in Mysteria Ecclesiae, players will have to put an end to a “spread of a deadly illness.”

Here’s how the roadmap pans out at the moment, and the promotional video for the year ahead.

Spring 2025 Barber Feature—free update Hardcore Mode—free update Horse Racing—free update

Summer 2025 Brushes with Death—Paid Season DLC Pass “Help a mysterious artist with an enigmatic past.”

Fall 2025 Legacy of the Forge—Paid Season DLC Pass “Restore Kuttenberg’s Forge and become a master blacksmith.”

Winter 2025 Mysteria Ecclesiae—Paid Season DLC Pass “Explore Sedletz Monastery to stop the spread of a deadly illness.”



Will there be new content in 2026 for Kingdom Come Deliverance 2?

The video doesn’t mention any further additions, at the same time underlining the current release windows for planned DLCs are a subject to change. With that in mind, it’s tough to predict whether Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 will continue seeing new content in the coming years. If we were to bet, it’ll likely be determined by how engaged the player base remains, and how well the already-planned additions do.

So far, the game is doing astonishingly well. A day after it officially released, Warhorse Studios shared they have already sold over a million copies. This is a major achievement, and it spells good fortune for the franchise. With how dedicated Kingdom Come: Deliverance’s fanbase is, we wouldn’t be surprised with new content added to the game for years to come.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy