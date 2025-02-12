Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is serving as a reality check for STALKER 2 fans

Several months after its release and after the resounding success of Kingdom Come Deliverance 2′s launch, some STALKER 2 fans feel bittersweet.

The comparison is due to the contrasting state of both games at launch. Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 delivers a well-optimized experience even for the Steam Deck. Meanwhile, STALKER 2 had and still has several performance issues and bugs that ruin the impressive and immersive environment the developers were trying to create.

Many find these comparisons completely unwarranted as if comparing apples to oranges. But if we consider that both games are hardcore survival titles that were highly anticipated sequels developed by smaller studios, then it starts making a bit more sense.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 and STALKER 2 are both open-world games that can be categorized as systems-driven sandboxes. Both games fall into what I call the anti-power fantasy genre. They’re both providing a comparably immersive experience in their respective open worlds. But STALKER 2′s state upon release was marred by bugs and optimization issues that took away a lot from that intended experience.

One Redditor said, “I really regret playing STALKER 2 on day one. The bugs, broken A-Life, and performance problems ruined that initial sense of discovery, and that magic is something I’ll never get back” after their experience playing Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

They’re not really visually or aesthetically comparable. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Upon the release of STALKER 2, many people overlooked and dismissed the bugs as inevitable issues due to the size of the team and the conditions they had to face during development. But KCD2 has shown that it’s possible to release a polished and optimized title despite such issues, and many are hailing it as what should be the industry standard.

Another user made a more direct comparison, venting their frustration by saying, “Playing around 20 hours of KDC 2 made me realize how abysmal the launch of this game really was.”

This is not to say we should detract from GSC Game World’s hard work in releasing STALKER 2. Despite the bugs, it is a great game, but it has left players with some regrets and longings for what it could have been.

GSC Game Studios congratulated Warhorse Studios on its immense success, and Warhorse Studios did the same for the release of STALKER 2. The game still has a fairly active and passionate community that hopes the developers can push out optimization updates and fix the A-Life system.

