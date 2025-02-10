How to complete Necessary Evil in Kingdom Come 2

There are some hard decisions you have to make in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, and there are a handful you have to go through during the Necessary Evil quest. Not only do you have to potentially torture someone, but there’s also the choice of picking a side during a big fight.

Your choices are important during this quest, as they reflect more on you while you play Henry. However, for those who want to avoid torture, there are a few ways you can go about that to ensure you don’t deal with those ramifications. Plus, avoiding the more direct route for an unexpected one is always impressive. Here’s what you need to know about completing Necessary Evil in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Full Necessary Evil walkthrough in Kingdom Come 2

Track down Hans to talk about how to deal with the prisoner. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can meet up with Hans at Trosky Castle to begin this quest after you finish the events of Back in the Saddle. You can start this quest anytime, but you’ll want to make sure you go in with a few supplies before you speak with Hans. For example, a powerful Lion Perfume or Mintha Perfume are helpful items to create beforehand. These increase your Charisma stats, making it easier to convince people for you, which is a major component during the first part of this quest with the prisoner in Kingdom Come 2.

After you’ve done this and taken them both, speak with Hans, and you can visit the prisoner in Trosky Castle. How you approach this part of the quest is up to you, and you can choose to torture the prisoner to get what information you need out of him, or you can attempt to convince him with well-placed Charisma and Speech checks.

How to avoid torturing the prisoner in Kingdom Come 2?

You can do this the easy way or the hard way. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you reach the dungeon with Hans, you and the bandit prisoner have a series of choices to make while speaking. If you go into this with a high Charisma outfit, the fox potion, and perfume, you should have a good opportunity to avoid using any form of torture against the prisoner while also getting all the information out of him during this interrogation.

These are all the dialogue choices you want to make while speaking to the prisoner in Kingdom Come 2, and to avoid using any form of torture.

I’m Henry

Let’s try this the easy way (no torture)

I’m not a traitor

Where is your band hiding?

We already know anyway You get this option if you discover the rightful ruler of Nebakov, Nebak, in the dungeons during Back in the Saddle. If you did not, you’ll have to pass a Deception or Intimidation check during this part of the conversation

Who is your Leader? Pass a Deception or Intimidation check

Is Istvan with you? Pass a Charisma check

What kind of sword does he have?

Choose the (Stop) option

Is someone in the region helping you? Pass a Speech check

Why did you ambush us?

We’re not on von Bergow’s side Pass an Intimidation check



After you go through all these steps with the prisoner, you learn four significant details: Istvan Toth is with them, the bandits have taken over Nebakov (which you already discover in Back in the Saddle), the bandit’s leader is named Jan, and Olda Semine was involved in the recent raids. The discovery of Olda Semine is a significant detail in Kingdom Come 2, and you have to choose whether you want to speak with Otto von Bergow or not.

Should you tell Otto von Bergow about Semine in Kingdom Come 2?

You want to avoid talking to Bergow about Semine’s involvement. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you speak with the prisoner during Necessary Evil, you have a critical choice to make: Should you tell Otto about Olda Semine’s involvement with the raids in the region? For those who want to pursue a better ending in Kingdom Come 2, avoid talking to Otto about Olda Semine. You want to keep quiet about it and not tell him about this situation.

This can become difficult if you’ve already told Otto about how Olda left during the Semine wedding when working through the Back in the Saddle quest. He’ll push you on it, and you’ll have to pass a tough check. If you have to do this, the effects of the items you used to talk with the prisoner are still available, and you can continue. However, there’s a chance he presses you about it and you’re forced to reveal these details.

Share everything you learned to Bergow, except for Semine’s involvement. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you speak with Otto, if you never told him about Olda Semine’s involvement, the quest ends, and you prepare for the next steps in the For Victory! quest. However, if you did reveal Olda Semine was involved, Otto has you and Hans ride out with Hashek to attack the Semine village. You’ll participate in the bloody raid to side with Semine or Hashek.

Should you side with Semine or Hashek in Kingdom Come 2?

When you reach the Semine estate, you can side with Hashek or those at Semine. By siding with Semine, you take on Hashek and his men, working alongside the people of Semine to defend their home. Following the battle, you devise a plan with them to burn it down, forcing you and Hans to revisit Otto at his castle to explain what happened.

Alternatively, you can keep true to your plan and attack Semine alongside Hashek. If you do this, everyone is attacked, and you have a faceoff against Olda Semine inside the keep. You have another option to back out, siding with Olda to fight Hashek, but it’ll only be you and Hans who do that, or you can continue fighting Olda and kill everyone at the location.

Regardless of your choice, you must return to Trosky Castle and speak with Otto von Bergow about what happened. For those who sided with Semine, you can talk about Otto and lie to him about everything, and he’ll believe you. If you sided with Hashek, Otto disagrees with this brutality, but what’s done is done.

Following this raid on Semine in Kingdom Come 2, you’ll receive a notification about continuing to the quest For Victory! where you’ll start with a feast with Otto. Between the two options of telling Otto about Semine or not, avoiding the conversation is a much better route if you want to prevent the raid on Semine.

