Several weapons are available as you play through Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, each with a unique set of stats. Not every weapon is the same, and based on your playstyle, it’s easy to prefer one over the other, especially if you’re hunting for the best weapons.

There are a handful of standout choices you’ll want to pick up along the way to add to your arsenal. Not only are these the best weapons you can find, they’re the strongest in their respective categories, and they have no equal. Not every weapon is available when you’re playing the game, which means you may have to wait a reasonable amount of time before you getting it, but they’re worth it. Here’s what you need to know about the best weapons in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

The best weapons you can get in Kingdom Come 2

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The type of weapon and playstyle you have is up to you, as well as the perks you unlock while playing Kingdom Come 2. You’ll need to level up your Strength and Agility stats to make wielding more potent weapons easier. These stats also factor into your damage and how well you wield them. The more often you use a weapon, the more it helps as you level up those respective stats, such as Swords, Heavy Weapons, and Marksmanship.

Ash Longbow weapon stats

The Ash Longbow is the best you can get in Kingdom Come 2. It has a power of 230, but it requires 22 Strength and 16 Agility when using it. You don’t want to make this your first longbow, but when you get it, you won’t need to use another bow for the rest of the game. The only ranged weapon you’d swap it out for is a crossbow or a pistol.

Weapon Power Strength / Agility requirements Ash Longbow 230 22 / 16

Ataman’s Sabre weapon stats

For those who prefer to use a one-handed weapon, Ataman’s Sabre is the strongest sabre you can use. You’ll primarily focus on making your opponent bleed, as it has 129 stabbing and 161 slashing damage. It’s also a defensive weapon with 242 defense and 18 Strength and 22 Agility requirements. You’ll want to ensure you have a high Agility score, ducking and dodging rather than attempting to parry and block attacks from an opponent.

Weapon Name Slashing Damage Stabbing Damage Defense Strength / Agility requirements Ataman’s Sabre 161 129 242 18 / 22

Duelling Longsword weapon stats

The Duelling Longsword is not the best longsword you can get in Kingdom Come 2, but it’s an excellent one you can track down outside of Old Kutna, to the northwest, inside a shed with a lockbox. You can unlock the crafting recipe there and then make one yourself. It’s one of the better swords you can get to Kuttenberg. It has 183 stabbing and 174 slashing damage, with 272 defense, with lower requirements than you might think: 18 Strength and 17 Agility.

Weapon Name Slashing Damage Stabbing Damage Defense Strength / Agility requirements Duellling Longsword 174 183 272 18 / 17

Henry’s Sword Reforged weapon stats

The best longsword and weapon in Kingdom Come 2 will be Henry’s Sword Reforged. No other weapon beats it, and it has the best stats of any weapon. It deals 200 stabbing and 190 slashing damage with 299 defense, with 20 Strength and 23 Agility requirements. The problem with this weapon, though, is you need to beat the primary campaign to unlock it, which is a downside to using it during your playthrough. It’s a fantastic weapon, though.

Weapon Name Slashing Damage Stabbing Damage Defense Strength / Agility requirements Henry’s Sword Reforged 190 200 299 20 / 23

Knight’s Sword weapon stats

You can get the Knight’s Sword early on in the campaign, shortly after you begin Kingdom Come 2. If you’re working through The Lion’s Crest pre-order quest, when you seek out Brunswicks’ Brigandine, outside of Zhelejov’s Inn, there’s a cross with a skeleton on top of a hill. There, you can find the Knight’s Sword, which does 149 stabbing and 157 slashing damage, with 225 defense for 18 Strength and 22 Agility. The Strength and Agility requirements are high, but it’s a fantastic weapon when first starting.

Weapon Name Slashing Damage Stabbing Damage Defense Strength / Agility requirements Knight’s Sword 157 149 225 18 / 22

Kuttenberg Longsword weapon stats

A similar sword to the Knight’s Sword is the Kuttenberg Longsword. What’s nice about it is it doesn’t have as high of a requirement, as you only need 16 Strength and 19 Agility to wield it. It does 166 stabbing and 158 slashing damage, making it a decent weapon when you arrive in the Kuttenberg region. There are better longswords you can find in Kingdom Come 2 as you progress the story, but it’s a worthwhile mention as you play through the game.

Weapon Name Slashing Damage Stabbing Damage Defense Strength / Agility requirements Kuttenberg 158 166 246 16 / 19

Ornate Mace weapon stats

If you’d instead use a blunt weapon to damage those using heavy armor, the Ornate Mace is a fantastic weapon. It doesn’t utilize slashing or stabbing damage and relies entirely on blunt damage, which is 138 with a 126 defense. It’s a weapon you want to use alongside a shield if you ever use it. It has a heavy Strength requirement, as you need at least 20 Strength and 12 Agility to use it.

Weapon Name Slashing Damage Stabbing Damage Blunt Damage Defense Strength / Agility requirements Ornate Mace 0 0 138 126 20 / 12

Pistole weapon stats

With more advanced weapons appearing in Kingdom Come 2, the Pistole is an excellent weapon if you prefer using one that relies on gunpowder. It’s potent weapon with 620 power with a 1 Strength and 1 Agility requirement. Nearly anyone can use this devastating weapon, but it doesn’t have the staying power of a crossbow or a standard longbow. Still, it’s incredible how much damage it can do.

Weapon Power Strength / Agility requirements Pistole 620 1 / 1

Reinforced Heavy Crossbow weapon stats

Although this weapon still requires a crossbow bolt, the Reinforced Heavy Crossbow is a fantastic choice if you don’t want to use a longbow. It’s excellent for all ranges, and it’s only slightly weaker than a Pistole. It has 550 power, with a Strength and Agility requirement of 1. You can’t go wrong with this weapon, but expect only to see it appear when you’re conducting a siege. You wouldn’t want to use it on the road.

Weapon Power Strength / Agility requirements Reinforced Heavy Crossbow 55 1 / 1

Trollbane Hammer weapon stats

The final weapon to highlight is the Trollbane Hammer, another blunt weapon for anyone who wants to beat in the armor of their opponent. This is another weapon you can find in the Kuttenberg region that lacks stabbing or slashing capabilities but is a purely blunt weapon that does 148 damage with 124 defense. You’ll want to rely entirely on your Strength to use it as it requires 20 Strength and 10 Agility.

Weapon Name Slashing Damage Stabbing Damage Blunt Damage Defense Strength and / requirements Trollbane Hammer 0 0 148 124 20 / 10

