Several weapons are available as you play through Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, each with a unique set of stats. Not every weapon is the same, and based on your playstyle, it’s easy to prefer one over the other, especially if you’re hunting for the best weapons.
There are a handful of standout choices you’ll want to pick up along the way to add to your arsenal. Not only are these the best weapons you can find, they’re the strongest in their respective categories, and they have no equal. Not every weapon is available when you’re playing the game, which means you may have to wait a reasonable amount of time before you getting it, but they’re worth it. Here’s what you need to know about the best weapons in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.
Table of contents
- The best weapons you can get in Kingdom Come 2
- Ash Longbow weapon stats
- Ataman’s Sabre weapon stats
- Duelling Longsword weapon stats
- Henry’s Sword Reforged weapon stats
- Knight’s Sword weapon stats
- Kuttenberg Longsword weapon stats
- Ornate Mace weapon stats
- Pistole weapon stats
- Reinforced Heavy Crossbow weapon stats
- Trollbane Hammer weapon stats
The best weapons you can get in Kingdom Come 2
The type of weapon and playstyle you have is up to you, as well as the perks you unlock while playing Kingdom Come 2. You’ll need to level up your Strength and Agility stats to make wielding more potent weapons easier. These stats also factor into your damage and how well you wield them. The more often you use a weapon, the more it helps as you level up those respective stats, such as Swords, Heavy Weapons, and Marksmanship.
Ash Longbow weapon stats
The Ash Longbow is the best you can get in Kingdom Come 2. It has a power of 230, but it requires 22 Strength and 16 Agility when using it. You don’t want to make this your first longbow, but when you get it, you won’t need to use another bow for the rest of the game. The only ranged weapon you’d swap it out for is a crossbow or a pistol.
|Weapon
|Power
|Strength / Agility requirements
|Ash Longbow
|230
|22 / 16
Ataman’s Sabre weapon stats
For those who prefer to use a one-handed weapon, Ataman’s Sabre is the strongest sabre you can use. You’ll primarily focus on making your opponent bleed, as it has 129 stabbing and 161 slashing damage. It’s also a defensive weapon with 242 defense and 18 Strength and 22 Agility requirements. You’ll want to ensure you have a high Agility score, ducking and dodging rather than attempting to parry and block attacks from an opponent.
|Weapon Name
|Slashing Damage
|Stabbing Damage
|Defense
|Strength / Agility requirements
|Ataman’s Sabre
|161
|129
|242
|18 / 22
Duelling Longsword weapon stats
The Duelling Longsword is not the best longsword you can get in Kingdom Come 2, but it’s an excellent one you can track down outside of Old Kutna, to the northwest, inside a shed with a lockbox. You can unlock the crafting recipe there and then make one yourself. It’s one of the better swords you can get to Kuttenberg. It has 183 stabbing and 174 slashing damage, with 272 defense, with lower requirements than you might think: 18 Strength and 17 Agility.
|Weapon Name
|Slashing Damage
|Stabbing Damage
|Defense
|Strength / Agility requirements
|Duellling Longsword
|174
|183
|272
|18 / 17
Henry’s Sword Reforged weapon stats
The best longsword and weapon in Kingdom Come 2 will be Henry’s Sword Reforged. No other weapon beats it, and it has the best stats of any weapon. It deals 200 stabbing and 190 slashing damage with 299 defense, with 20 Strength and 23 Agility requirements. The problem with this weapon, though, is you need to beat the primary campaign to unlock it, which is a downside to using it during your playthrough. It’s a fantastic weapon, though.
|Weapon Name
|Slashing Damage
|Stabbing Damage
|Defense
|Strength / Agility requirements
|Henry’s Sword Reforged
|190
|200
|299
|20 / 23
Knight’s Sword weapon stats
You can get the Knight’s Sword early on in the campaign, shortly after you begin Kingdom Come 2. If you’re working through The Lion’s Crest pre-order quest, when you seek out Brunswicks’ Brigandine, outside of Zhelejov’s Inn, there’s a cross with a skeleton on top of a hill. There, you can find the Knight’s Sword, which does 149 stabbing and 157 slashing damage, with 225 defense for 18 Strength and 22 Agility. The Strength and Agility requirements are high, but it’s a fantastic weapon when first starting.
|Weapon Name
|Slashing Damage
|Stabbing Damage
|Defense
|Strength / Agility requirements
|Knight’s Sword
|157
|149
|225
|18 / 22
Kuttenberg Longsword weapon stats
A similar sword to the Knight’s Sword is the Kuttenberg Longsword. What’s nice about it is it doesn’t have as high of a requirement, as you only need 16 Strength and 19 Agility to wield it. It does 166 stabbing and 158 slashing damage, making it a decent weapon when you arrive in the Kuttenberg region. There are better longswords you can find in Kingdom Come 2 as you progress the story, but it’s a worthwhile mention as you play through the game.
|Weapon Name
|Slashing Damage
|Stabbing Damage
|Defense
|Strength / Agility requirements
|Kuttenberg
|158
|166
|246
|16 / 19
Ornate Mace weapon stats
If you’d instead use a blunt weapon to damage those using heavy armor, the Ornate Mace is a fantastic weapon. It doesn’t utilize slashing or stabbing damage and relies entirely on blunt damage, which is 138 with a 126 defense. It’s a weapon you want to use alongside a shield if you ever use it. It has a heavy Strength requirement, as you need at least 20 Strength and 12 Agility to use it.
|Weapon Name
|Slashing Damage
|Stabbing Damage
|Blunt Damage
|Defense
|Strength / Agility requirements
|Ornate Mace
|0
|0
|138
|126
|20 / 12
Pistole weapon stats
With more advanced weapons appearing in Kingdom Come 2, the Pistole is an excellent weapon if you prefer using one that relies on gunpowder. It’s potent weapon with 620 power with a 1 Strength and 1 Agility requirement. Nearly anyone can use this devastating weapon, but it doesn’t have the staying power of a crossbow or a standard longbow. Still, it’s incredible how much damage it can do.
|Weapon
|Power
|Strength / Agility requirements
|Pistole
|620
|1 / 1
Reinforced Heavy Crossbow weapon stats
Although this weapon still requires a crossbow bolt, the Reinforced Heavy Crossbow is a fantastic choice if you don’t want to use a longbow. It’s excellent for all ranges, and it’s only slightly weaker than a Pistole. It has 550 power, with a Strength and Agility requirement of 1. You can’t go wrong with this weapon, but expect only to see it appear when you’re conducting a siege. You wouldn’t want to use it on the road.
|Weapon
|Power
|Strength / Agility requirements
|Reinforced Heavy Crossbow
|55
|1 / 1
Trollbane Hammer weapon stats
The final weapon to highlight is the Trollbane Hammer, another blunt weapon for anyone who wants to beat in the armor of their opponent. This is another weapon you can find in the Kuttenberg region that lacks stabbing or slashing capabilities but is a purely blunt weapon that does 148 damage with 124 defense. You’ll want to rely entirely on your Strength to use it as it requires 20 Strength and 10 Agility.
|Weapon Name
|Slashing Damage
|Stabbing Damage
|Blunt Damage
|Defense
|Strength and / requirements
|Trollbane Hammer
|0
|0
|148
|124
|20 / 10
Published: Feb 11, 2025 12:39 pm