When is the next Dark and Darker playtest?

Dark and Darker was a surprise hit in the days leading up to Christmas this year, drawing in nearly 70,000 players at its peak. The game works like a child of Escape from Tarkov and Dungeons and Dragons, setting players and any allies they can find loose inside a dungeon to collect loot and get out before a circle closes in. Unfortunately, the playtest for December has concluded.

Throughout the alpha, players from across the world joined in to fight alongside and against each other in a search for loot and to become champions. Here’s all the information you need about the next Dark and Darker playtest.

Next Dark and Darker playtest start date

Image via IRONMACE

The next Dark and Darker playtest is scheduled to begin during the Steam Nextfest, IRONMACE announced via the company’s official Twitter and a post on Steam. The February Nextfest is set to run from Feb. 6 to 13, according to Steam’s Nextfest Sale page, which likely means nearly another full week that players will be able to enjoy the alpha test of the game.

Something interesting that the developer points out in its Steam blog post is the claim that Dark and Darker had over a million testers during the most recent playtest. IRONMACE said it will use the data gathered from this test to ensure that the next playtest has improved features, while also resolving some issues that were noticed during this one.

The game was absolutely a surprise winter hit, released during a period when a lot of people had some time off. The game’s Discord was constantly filled with players eagerly looking for teams to explore the dungeons with.

That’s all you need to know about when the next playtest for Dark and Darker will begin.