When does Dark and Darker fully release?

Dark and Darker has captivated the gaming space for the last few months with playtest after playtest, luring more and more players into the game’s addictively fun cycle. And ever since the latest demo ended, fans have been aching to dive back into the dungeons of Dark and Darker.

While most have been curious about when they’ll get the chance to play Dark and Darker again, some have been looking further ahead, more interested in the details regarding the hit IRONMACE title’s full release date.

Very few details have been revealed regarding what the game will cost or look like upon its full release, but we do have a window for when the developers plan on launching Dark and Darker out of early access.

If you’re interested in finding out when Dark and Darker will fully release, here’s everything you need to know.

Dark and Darker full release date

Unfortunately, we don’t have an exact release date for the full launch of Dark and Darker yet, but we do know roughly when the developers plan on moving the game out of early access and into an official release.

That rough window is sometime between October, November, and December of this year, according to one moderator for the official Dark and Darker Discord server:

Screengrab via Discord

It should also be noted that the early access release that is planned for “late April/May 2023” will require an unspecified cost to play, which likely means that Dark and Darker‘s full release in Q4 2023 will also require purchasing.