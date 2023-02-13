When does the Dark and Darker playtest end?

The Dark and Darker demo has reached one week since launch and is supposed to end soon. But the IRONMACE developers have given their loyal players a treat in the form of an extension to the game’s latest playtest.

Dark and Darker’s addictive PvEvP gameplay has been described as a mix of Escape from Tarkov and Dungeons & Dragons and this unique style combined with its hilarious social components has caused the indie title to surge into popularity recently, averaging over 90,000 concurrent players during its latest playtest, according to SteamCharts.

Many players have fallen in love with Dark and Darker, but the game’s current playtest won’t last forever. Thus, if you’re interested in trying out the game or are just curious about when you’ll have to part ways with the IRONMACE title, here’s everything you need to know.

When does the playtest for Dark and Darker end?

Screengrab via Discord

The current Dark and Darker demo was meant to run alongside the Steam Next Fest, which ends on Feb. 13. But the playtest has now been extended, according to the developers from the official Dark and Darker Discord. Here’s what they had to say:

“Due to the earlier downtime with the trading post, matchmaking, and lost playtime for players that were falsely banned, we have decided to extend the playtest,” sdf, an IRONMACE developer, wrote.

The new official end for the current Dark and Darker playtest is 2am CT on Feb. 16. So if there are any last builds or classes you want to try, now’s your last chance for the foreseeable future.