How to extract in Dark and Darker

Dark and Darker is a game all about risk and reward, with players needing to survive, loot, and kill others before finally getting out of the dungeon using the extract feature.

But if you are a new player going into your first adventure, finding out how to get out of there when you survive isn’t really made clear to you. So how do you do it?

To extract, brave the depths within and look for a certain headstone to make your quick getaway.

How to find Blue Headstone to exit the level in Dark and Darker

To exit a level, you need to find the Blue Headstone that appears from the ground at random after a certain amount of time has passed and the darkness creeps in.

When a Blue Headstone spawns, there will be a notification on the top right of the screen, as well as most other important announcements.

These will usually spawn in various locations at the center of the circle and will be highly contested by the players and groups remaining in the session.

To interact with them when they appear, hit F on the keyboard, and a blue portal should appear. You then need to walk into this portal before you get killed to successfully escape from the area with all the items and loot you have found during that session.

If you don’t want to extract just yet though after finding one, you can do so. The Headstones will last forever and won’t move around. Also, look out for Red Headstones, as these won’t let you escape but instead send you to a deeper and harder part of the dungeon.