Wizarding World Sorting Quiz answers to get Hufflepuff in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy has finally made its way to shelves, and the wizarding experience plants fans right in the middle of the Harry Potter universe.

Players can traverse the Hogwarts landscape, fight trolls and goblins, solve puzzles, and master magic along the way. You’ll be thrust deep into the heart of the wizarding world and create your own unique character.

Harry Potter fans will experience several classic moments from the franchise, like choosing your own wand, getting a broomstick, and of course, getting sorted into a house.

How do I get into Hufflepuff in Hogwarts Legacy?

Choosing your house is one of the most exciting parts of the first hours of Hogwarts Legacy. The houses in this particular universe are key to determining the strengths, weaknesses, and the attitudes of characters brought into the story.

If you’re looking to make your way into Hufflepuff, you’ll have to start off by selecting the “Curiosity” prompt that appears when you’re under the sorting hat.

As soon as you’ve done that, you’re pretty much set. The sorting hat will yell “Hufflepuff” in its iconic voice and you’ll be in the yellow house.

If you do change your mind, you can choose a different house at the end of the sorting process. You’ll have to either confirm your house or change and then you can join a better house like Slytherin.

After this, Professor Weasley will take you to your dorm where you can meet the various characters who are also a part of Hufflepuff.

If you’re looking to change after you’ve finished the sorting, you’re out of luck. Once you’ve made your decision, you’ll have to restart the game in order to change.