Will Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions be on Steam?

Anticipation is growing among gaming and Harry Potter fans for Quidditch Champions, a multiplayer game that will let you experience the magic world’s most iconic sport, Quidditch, on PC and all consoles.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions will be available on seven platforms, including PC, starting from Tuesday, Sept. 3. After conducting a few playtests in 2023, Unbroken Studios finally announced the game’s global release date at Summer Games Fest on June 7. This is set to be the first Quidditch game to hit (digital) shelves in over 20 years, with 2003’s Harry Potter: Quidditch World Cup being the last one.

So, if you’re looking to dive into Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions when it arrives on PC, here’s the info on whether it’s coming to Steam.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions on Steam, answered

10 points to Gryffindor. Image via Unbroken Studios.

Yes, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is set to arrive on Steam on Sept. 3. PC players can also get the game via the Epic Games Store if they would prefer.

Elsewhere, PlayStation Plus subscribers get day-one access to the new Quidditch game. There has been no early word from Warner Bros, however, on Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions’ availability on Xbox Game Pass, at time of writing.

Aside from finally playing Quidditch, arguably the most requested mode for Hogwarts Legacy, Quidditch Champions will launch everywhere simultaneously. While the devs haven’t confirmed any crossplay plans for Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, if it does have this feature, the unified release will be even more enjoyable.

