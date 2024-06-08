All Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions platforms, listed

Harry Potter Quidditch Champions is an immersive Quidditch game set to drop on Sept. 3 on multiple platforms. The already highly-anticipated new Harry Potter game will features several modes, playstyles, and a whole lot of customization options so you can truly express your love of the Wizarding World.

So, if you’re ready to take flight and become the ultimate Quidditch star, Harry Potter Quidditch Champions will be available on seven platforms.

All Harry Potter Quidditch Champions platforms

I can’t wait to join my House team. Image via Unbroken Studios.

When Harry Potter Quidditch Champions drops on Tuesday, Sept. 3, it will be available on the following seven platforms:

PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 Xbox Series X|S Xbox One Nintendo Switch PC (via Steam and the Epic Games Store)

For those with PlayStation Plus subscriptions, you can access this title for free on day one. However, if the game is removed from the PS Plus library, you’ll need to buy the full title to continue your Quidditch adventures.

Amazingly, this title is available on older-generation consoles like Xbox One and PlayStation 4, which means more people can enjoy this Quidditch title.

After checking the minimum and recommended system requirements for Harry Potter Quidditch Champions on PC, it’s very likely that even if you don’t have the best PC configurations, you should be able to run this game quite well, which is very nice for those with “toaster-level” PCs.

Not only that, but on the Steam page for this upcoming title, the developers have recommend playing this game with a controller and suggest that full controller support will be offered. With this in mind, Harry Potter Quidditch Champions will likely be fully supported and playable on the Steam Deck. However, this is just speculation based on requirements and the full controller support tags for the time being.

If you’re excited about diving into the world of Quidditch, this is what we know about the platforms for Harry Potter Quidditch Champions heading up to Sept. 3.

