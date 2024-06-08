Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions release countdown: Exact start time and date

Get ready to put your broom-riding skills to the test in Harry Potter Quidditch Champions, the ultimate immersive game where you can take flight and enjoy the world of competitive Quidditch, which is launching soon.

Not only is Harry Potter Quidditch Champions set to be the very first Quidditch game to launch in over 20 years, but it’s going to feature a whole spellbook of game modes and various ways to play. So, if you’re as excited as I am, you’ll want to mark down the release date and time on your calendar for this one.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions start time and date

Which Hogwarts house will you represent? Screenshot by Dot Esports via Unbroken Studios.

Harry Potter Quidditch Champions is set to launch on Sept. 3, 2024. Unbroken Studios hasn’t shared an official release time for its exciting Quidditch game yet. However, given games historically launch at midnight on the day of release, we expect Harry Potter Quidditch Champions to drop at midnight on Sept. 3.

While a release time has yet to be set, this counter counts down to 12am CT on Sept. 3.

What’s great about the release of Harry Potter Quidditch Champions is the launch date is the same regardless of the platform. So, if you plan on playing this title on PC, PlayStation, or another console, it’ll launch on the same day.

This is quite nice as some devs have been rolling out the PC and console launches for the team’s titles on different days or leaving a wide gap between the two either due to PC preferences or the console versions needing more time to be developed. While understandable, it can be frustrating for those who have chosen one platform over another.

Although the release dates are the same, there is a benefit to snagging this title on PlayStation specifically; PlayStation Plus subscribers can access Harry Potter Quidditch Champions on day one without buying the full title, which is a nice bonus. But, if it disappears from the PS Plus lineup you’ll have to buy it properly.

