What is the Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions release date?

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions will finally let you play the most popular sport in the Wizarding World, Quidditch, once it releases on PC and console.

Announced amid the Summer Game Fest festivities on June 7, the new Harry Potter game will give you a shot at becoming the very best Quidditch player on the iconic grounds of Hogwarts—and maybe even win the house championships. Here’s everything you need to know about Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions’ release.

When does Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions release?

Need points for the House Cup. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Unbroken Studios.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions has a global release date of Tuesday, Sept. 3, which is quite a bit sooner than some eager fans may have been expecting.

You can get it for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, and it will also be available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. Additionally, PlayStation Plus subscribers will have day-one access to the game. At the time of writing, Warner Bros. Games, hasn’t confirmed whether Quidditch Champions will be on Xbox Game Pass.

The trailer for Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions shows the iconic franchise trio—Harry, Hermione, and Ron—along with several other members of the Weasley family. You can also spot wizards like the Quidditch star Victor Krum as well as other students from wizarding schools like Durmstrang in bright red uniforms.

If the developers can release the game as announced, a fun multiplayer experience awaits gaming and Harry Potter fans. However, release dates can change as we approach the final weeks of waiting; nevertheless, for all the latest Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions news, keep checking back to see if the developers have announced any delays.

