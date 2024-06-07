Harry Potter fans finally get first glimpse of Quidditch Champions at Summer Game Fest 2024

At Summer Game Fest 2024, Harry Potter fans finally got a chance to step back into the wonderful world of Hogwarts as the best Quidditch players in the land in Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions.

The game currently has a global release date of Tuesday, Sept. 3, and will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Steam, and on the Epic Games Store. PlayStation Plus subscribers, on the other hand, will gain day one access to the game.

Welcome to the field of play. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the bright and exciting trailer, multiple popular characters from the beloved Harry Potter franchise can be seen playing Quidditch in various settings and arenas, along with several first-looks at different houses and players on the field. It seems very fast-paced and exciting, with a much more cartoon-like animation style.

We still don’t know what types of mechanics will be used in the game, although it was already revealed that Quidditch Champions will be a competitive multiplayer title that requires an online connection. According to the developers at Unbroken Studios, this game has already been in development for several years and should immerse players in the competitive and intense world of Quidditch.

Players will also be able to customize their own characters to add even more immersion to the experience, as you set your own shoes into one of the four houses at Hogwarts. Play for glory, and play for a championship against the toughest competition in the world. Check for more information on the game’s official website.

