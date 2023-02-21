Mickey Mouse, Professor Oak, and Mario all enroll in Hogwarts in this absolutely wild mod mashup

Hogwarts Legacy is taking a page out of Skyrim’s modding escapades with technological innovators crafting the most exciting mods for the game.

The RPG might’ve been met with controversy, but this hasn’t stopped modders from creating every mod imaginable for the game. On Feb. 20, Australian YouTuber ToastedShoes showed how magical the modded Hogwarts Legacy experience can be.

Players can traverse the Harry Potter landscape in full Mickey Mouse costume, with guidance from Pokémon’s Professor Oak, and Wallace (Wallace and Gromit). You’ll be able to gather all their wizarding expertise, ranging from Ghost Pokémon to moon cheese. With the mods, your classmates will consist of almost every character imaginable. Sebastian is transformed into Jimmy Hopkins (Bully), and you’ll see Tina (Bob’s Burgers), Steve (Minecraft), and a whole lot more scattered throughout Hogwarts.

Image via Avalanche Software

The mods bring a Kingdom Hearts-esque collaboration to the wizarding world, with a star-studded cast of memorable characters from cartoon history.

Hogwarts Legacy has only been playable since Friday, Feb. 10, and now less than a month past the release date, we’ve got some of the craziest mods imaginable. We can only wait to see what another month will do for the modding community.

The long-awaited Harry Potter title’s been selling like hotcakes, so there’s a good chance we’ll be seeing a lot more arrive in the wizarding world before long too.