Waiting on Hogwarts Legacy DLC? Don’t hold your breath, developer says

It’s only been a week since the release of Hogwarts Legacy, but people are already asking for more content from developers. As one of the most popular titles on the market today, the game has picked up speed and hasn’t slowed down, but people are hungry for downloadable content to further their adventures.

Unfortunately for those adventure hunters, developers have some bad news: they aren’t planning on making any DLC content in the foreseeable future. “We’ve been really heads down bringing [Hogwarts Legacy] to life,” game director Alan Tew said. “At the moment, there are no current plans for DLC.”

Hogwarts Legacy developer Avalanche Software revealed during #IGNFanFest that the studio has no current plans to release additional content for their Wizarding World RPG. https://t.co/qQveQDMsTC pic.twitter.com/jRtFxIWn3O — IGN (@IGN) February 17, 2023

Although there might not be some extra content headed to players, support will not be halting for this widely-successful title. For example, Avalanche Software is already shipping out some new updates to help smooth out the wrinkles in the game, such as performance issues and various glitches that have cropped up since release.

Additionally, there are multiple mods that are already leveling up the game to new heights, including a custom cooperative mode that gives friends a chance to traverse the grounds of the school together. There’s even a hilarious mod that gives wizards and witches a pistol instead of a wand, or more makeup options in the character creator.

As for Hogwarts Legacy, the game is thriving through the last week with the second-highest player count on Steam, with a peak player count of 465,000 and an all-time peak of 879,000 players this past Sunday.