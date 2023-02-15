Hogwarts Legacy is getting a new patch, but PS5 players are being left in the dark for now

Hogwarts Legacy has been a rollercoaster of controversy and milestones, while the game has been a massive success for Avalanche Software, the game’s still a little rough around the edges. So, to fix some of those issues, Avalanche is shipping several patches so players can soon get back to a seamless wizarding experience.

For Xbox and PC players, your prayers will be answered today. For PlayStation 5 gamers, however, there’s going to be a bit of a wait due to several “unforeseen issues.”

Xbox Series X and PC players, expect a patch today that resolves a number of bugs and performance issues!



PS5 players, due to some unforeseen issues, we're targeting later this week to get your patch to you. Thanks for your patience! https://t.co/hPF39oNyGz — WB Games Avalanche (@AvalancheWB) February 14, 2023

The February Hogwarts Legacy update will tackle “a number of bugs and performance issues” plaguing the title and will hopefully lead to a smoother Harry Potter gaming experience. This will be the second patch, since the day one update, which fixed frame rate dips, players falling through the map, and game crashes.

These glitches haven’t stunted sales in the slightest though, with the Harry Potter RPG eclipsing Elden Ring’s sales in its first week by more than 80 percent. Streaming also saw an influx of interested gamers with Hogwarts Legacy racking up over one million concurrent viewers on Twitch soon after its early access release.

With the game still in its infancy, odds are there will be more patches in the future. And let’s not forget, there’s always a chance of DLCs appearing down the road too.