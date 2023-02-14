A new Hogwarts Legacy mod takes the game to the next level with highly-anticipated feature

Hogwarts Legacy is the game of the moment. To make things even better, PC players can now experiment with a co-op mode through HogWarp, a community mod that adds the high-anticipated feature to the game.

HogWarp was created by Yamashi, the same person who created Skyrim‘s co-op mod Skyrim Together. The co-op mod for Hogwarts Legacy is still under development, but there’s an early access version that interested players can download if they subscribe to Yamashi’s Patreon. Being a subscriber will grant you access to the early access version and the updated versions of HogWarp.

If you’re dying to play Hogwarts Legacy‘s campaign with one of your friends, it might be worth subscribing to Yamashi’s Patreon right away. If you can wait, though, you can save your money for when the co-op mod HogWarp has been fully developed.

Related: How to use mods with Hogwarts Legacy

Right now it’s unclear if Hogwarts Legacy players will be able to play co-op multiplayer without mods. Avalanche Software, the developer of the game, stated in Hogwarts Legacy‘s FAQ that it’s a “single-player experience” without online or co-op gameplay. Fans are hoping, however, that Avalanche Software changes its mind and eventually adds co-op to Hogwarts Legacy.

Unless Avalanche Software adds an official co-op mode to Hogwarts Legacy, console players will never know how it feels to play the game alongside a friend as modifications are exclusive for PC players.