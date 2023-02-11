How to use mods with Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is an exciting and magical RPG set in the Wizarding World of the 1800s. While playing the game, you will uncover many mysteries surrounding the magical world and experience life as a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Even though you can access several cosmetics and other items to change your appearance, unofficial and third-party mods have begun to appear to further the possibilities. However, there are no official mods for Hogwarts Legacy at this point.

Many companies like Warner Bros. do not like it when players use unofficial or third-party mods, and you might get banned or have your account restricted if you use them. So, please use them at your own risk.

If you are looking to use mods in Hogwarts Legacy, here’s how you can do so.

How to use mods in Hogwarts Legacy

It’s important to note that the unofficial mods for Hogwarts Legacy aren’t perfect, and many still have bugs and other issues. So, they may change or worsen your gaming experience.

However, if you’d like to use an unofficial mod, one of the most popular and well-known places to source PC mods from is NexusMods.

Here you will find several mods like:

Arachnophobia Mode, which turns spiders into boxes. This is great if you’re afraid of spiders.

Paler and Darker Skins for a Player’s Character Mod, which can help you adjust your character’s skin tone.

ThomasBroom, which turns your broom into a train that looks similar to Thomas the Tank Engine.

Shrek Broom, which turns your broom into Shrek.

Other mods can help remove the fog, change the lighting, help with mathematical puzzles, or give you facial hair.

Most of these mods will offer a detailed set of written or video instructions to make their installation easier. While NexusMods has a feature that scans the files for viruses, and they will tell you if the files are safe to use, you should also do a virus scan on the downloaded files as a precaution.

As a general rule of thumb, whether you use NexusMods or another modding website, make sure you have a backup of your game before installing an unofficial mod, just in case something goes wrong.

So, if you want to customize your gaming experience, there are now unofficial mods that you can use, at your own risk, in Hogwarts Legacy.