Does Hogwarts Legacy have a multiplayer mode?

Not with real friends, but NPCs will be around.

Hogwarts Legacy, Avalanche Software’s highly anticipated upcoming title, will feature an open world to explore and secrets to uncover in a Wizarding World inspired by the Harry Potter series.

The game was released during the holiday season, and fans have been wondering if they can dive into the title with friends.

Is Hogwarts Legacy multiplayer? Does it have co-op?

Unfortunately for players, Hogwarts Legacy “is a single-player experience and does not have multiplayer or co-op gameplay,” according to the game’s FAQ. This puts an end to all the multiplayer features that fans might be expecting from an open-world adventure game.

Being a single-player title, fans should expect a traditional approach to storytelling. Players can develop relationships, call favors from students in other houses, and even attend classes like Herbology and Defense Against the Dark Arts. With this approach, the developers can ensure a linear path where each player has a similar experience with few deviating circumstances based on their choices in the game.

Devs have also confirmed there will be no microtransactions.

Could Hogwarts Legacy have multiplayer in the future?

Hogwarts Legacy has already gotten some attention from fans even before its release. Though the title is a single-player experience, fans speculated Hogwarts Legacy‘s possible success in the future might potentially encourage developers to bring in multiplayer features in the future.

Wand dueling or playing Quidditch could be a few of the areas to tackle if developers decide to create a multiplayer structure.

If that’s not the case, however, Hogwarts Legacy players will have to sit tight and cherish the game in a single-player mode and relish the Wizarding World in an 1800s vintage look before Harry Potter and his friends and foes came into the picture.