Hogwarts Legacy is quickly becoming a must-play game for fans of the Wizarding World series of movies and games. As some people debate over the ethical conundrum of purchasing the game, others have been progressing through the game at a rapid pace.

There are several mechanics included in the game, such as fast travel through the Floo network, various forms of terrain traversal, collectibles, and challenges. One such mechanic is that of seasons and how their dynamic nature affects gameplay.

Seasons in Hogwarts Legacy

As you progress through the game’s main story, your character will feel the passage of time. This is depicted through the day-night cycle and seasons that will cycle throughout the year. The effect of seasons is both visual and gameplay-oriented because it will drastically change the way you approach certain locations and challenges during different seasons.

There are also notable visual changes such as the addition of snowfall during winter. There is also heavy wind, rainfall, lightning, and sunshine, all depicted by visual effects and changes in the terrain that it affects. These seasonal changes affect not only Hogwarts and its surrounding areas but Hogsmeade as well with different buildings changing thematically, such as pumpkin carvings outside buildings during autumn.

Naturally, if you want to look at all of the different effects during different seasons, you will have to wait for the story to progress through the months. But is there a way you can do it manually?

Can you change seasons in Hogwarts Legacy?

The short answer to this question is no. Changing seasons manually is not something the game allows you to do because periodic seasonal changes are designed to be a part of the game’s experience. The developers have shown several previews of changing seasons and weather patterns during their showcases but that was entirely in the developers’ control and players will not be able to change their current weather or season patterns.

What you can influence, however, is the day-night cycle. This is because the day-night cycle influences certain events and classes during the course of the game. For example, most classes take place during the daytime while Astronomy can only take place at night due to the visibility of the stars. Other items, such as the collectible Demiguise Moons, can only be acquired at night, so this mechanic can be changed at will.

To change the day-night cycle, you will have to open the map and choose the option that will allow you to progress the day. You may not be able to change seasons, but being able to change the day-night cycle is essential for a smooth Hogwarts Legacy experience.