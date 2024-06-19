Who are the Stellaron Hunters in Honkai: Star Rail?

While you travel and explore the cosmos of Honkai: Star Rail, you continuously face strong opponents, and meet fearsome adversaries. The Stellaron Hunters is an infamous group that plays a big part in the story.

To help you understand who exactly they are in the grand scheme of things, here’s everything we know about The Stellaron Hunters in Honkai: Star Rail.

Who are Stellaron Hunters and what’s their purpose in Honkai: Star Rail?

You don’t want to get on their bad side. Image via HoYoverse

The notorious faction known as The Stellaron Hunters is a dangerous group of criminals in Honkai. They’re always involved in the main story. While they’re not exactly the main antagonists of Honkai, they are portrayed as anti-heroes with a purpose of collecting Stellarons. One of these Stellaron Hunters was also responsible for putting a powerful Stellaron in the Trailblazer at the start of the Honkai story.

They are a mysterious organization founded and led by Elio, and all members have bounties issued by the Interrastral Peace Corporation, also known as the IPC. Although their intentions of collecting Stellarons are unknown, they always work against the IPC, which is responsible for the economy and order of the entire universe.

All Stellaron Hunters in Honkai: Star Rail

As the story progresses, we constantly meet new characters. While the exact number of members of this infamous group is unknown, we currently know five Stellaron Hunters—four of whom are actually playable characters.

Elio

The mysterious mastermind. Image via HoYoverse

Occupation: Founder and Leader of Stellaron Hunters

Bounty: Unknown

Elio is the founder and leader of Stellaron Hunters and is the only unplayable character from this group in Honkai. This mysterious individual is also known as Destiny’s Slave because he possesses the ability to see the future. He’s the one who recruited Kafka and advised her to put the Stellaron in the Trailblazer.

While his motives are unclear, thanks to his ability to see the future he uses scripts to guide his Stellaron Hunters. Although he’s constantly mentioned in major story quests, Elio is yet to make his first appearance and clarify his goal.

Kafka

She’s elegant and unpredictable. Image via HoYoverse

Occupation: Stellaron Hunter

Bounty: 10,899 billion credits

Kafka is the most wanted member of Stellaron Hunter, and as a dangerous criminal she’s a capable fighter. While she always seems calm and collected, Kafka is the last person you want to mess with. She’s a playable five-star Lightning DPS who follows the path of Nihility, and as an individual with the highest bounty, she holds the record on the IPC list as the most wanted criminal. Kafka also cares a lot about her comrades, and even expressed her interest in the Trailblazer.

Silver Wolf

Everything is a game to her. Image via HoYoverse

Occupation: Stellaron Hunter

Bounty: 5.1 billion credits

Besides her interests in video games, Silver Wolf is a genius hacker, and a master of aether editing. As a member of the Stellaron Hunters, she’s a wanted criminal with a big bounty. While Silver Wolf is a feared individual, she’s also highly respected by other geniuses like Dr. Ratio and Screwllum.

Although she views the entire universe as a giant game, Silver Wolf is very reliable to her friends and organization. As another playable five-star Nihility unit, Silver Wolf is a great Quantum support to have.

Blade

The oathbreaker. Image via HoYoverse

Occupation: Stellaron Hunter

Bounty: 8.13 billion credits

Formerly known as Yingxing, Blade is a fearsome swordsman who abandoned his oath and body to become the blade itself. He’s one of the best fighters in Honkai and a valuable asset to Elio. As a treacherous criminal who wields an ancient sword, Blade is a focused and ruthless individual who always fulfills his mission.

Although he seems straightforward and reckless, that’s because Blade’s cursed with immortality and can never die. He’s another playable five-star Stellaron Hunter who follows the path of Destruction and uses Wind to destroy his opponents.

Firefly (Sam)

The perfect duo of chaos and destruction. Image via HoYoverse

Occupation: Stellaron Hunter

Bounty: 9 723 billion credits

Recently introduced on the planet of festivities, Firefly is a kind and sociable girl with a big smile on her face. Although she seems gentle, behind Firefly’s smile hides a dangerous criminal known for massive chaos and destruction through the entire universe. This young girl has the ability to transform into a mechanical robot, Sam.

Firefly’s born as a weapon, and due to her genetic modifications, she suffers the agony of Entropy Loss Syndrome. She’s another playable five-star Stellaron Hunter who follows the path of Destruction and uses her Fire abilities to search for meaning in life.

