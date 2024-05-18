Best Harmony Trailblazer builds in Honkai: Star Rail

The star of Honkai: Star Rail just got even better. The new version of Harmony Trailblazer is a powerful support that provides valuable utility to your team. To fully utilize him, here are the best Trailblazer builds in Honkai: Star Rail.

Harmony Trailblazer is an Imaginary support in Honkai who introduces a new play style. Unlike usual Harmony supports, Trailblazer uses a super break mechanic to set his team up for success. This mechanic makes his entire build different and rather unique.

How to build Harmony Trailblazer in Honkai: Star Rail

Build him properly and see the magic happen. Image via HoYoverse

Supports in Honkai are known for their easy builds, and Harmony Trailblazer is no exception. While he uses a different mechanic to support the team, Trailblazer still needs everything other characters use, and that includes Light Cones, reaching the maximum level, the best Traces leveled up, and Relics with good stats.

Light Cones

One of the main parts of his build is a good Light Cone. Image via HoYoverse

The new Trailblazer follows the Path of Harmony, and luckily, he has plenty of Light Cone options in Honkai. While some of his choices are limited to five-star Light Cones, there are a lot of free-to-play ones as well.

Here are the best Light Cones for Harmony Trailblazer:

Past Self in Mirror (five-star rarity)

Memories of the Past (four-star rarity)

But the Battle Isn’t Over (five-star rarity)

Dance! Dance! Dance! (four-star rarity)

Meshing Cogs (three-star rarity)

Planetary Rendezvous (four-star rarity)

His best weapon is Past Self in Mirror, which is Ruan Mei’s signature Light Cone. This increases Break Effect by 60 percent and the damage of all allies by 24 percent for three turns. If you don’t want to spend Stellar Jades, Memories of the Past is also a strong Light Cone that provides Break Effect and Energy Regeneration. While these two options are the best, as long as you use a Light Cone with a Break Effect buff, you’ll be fine.

Maximum level and best Traces

There’s a long journey ahead. Image via HoYoverse

When Harmony Trailblazer uses his Ultimate, all party members deal Super Break and get an increased Break Effect based on Trailblazer’s stats. This means you need to level him up to 80 to fully exploit his value. While you can ignore his basic attack and Skill, there are other parts of his kit you should focus on instead.

Trailblazer’s Ultimate is the main part of his kit since it provides all the buffs you need.

His Technique gives your entire team a 30 percent increased Break Effect for two turns.

His Talent is also very useful since it helps with Energy Regeneration.

These Traces are the bread and butter of his build, and by leveling them up, you’re sure to find success in making him one of your best supports.

Best Relics and Planar Ornaments

The grind is only beginning. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For Harmony Trailblazer, his choice of Relic and Planar Ornaments is very simple. He wants a lot of Break Effect and luckily, both sets are easy to get.

These are the best Relic and Planar Ornaments sets for Harmony Trailblazer in Honkai:

Watchmaker, Master of Dream Machinations (four-piece)

Talia, Kingdom of Banditry (two-piece)

The four-piece Watchmaker, Master of Dream Machinations set is a Relic made specifically for the Trailblazer. It provides a ton of Break Effect and has perfect Synergy with your Ultimate, providing additional Break Effect for two turns. Since this set was introduced with Honkai version 2.0, you should already have some good pieces.

As for the Planar Ornaments, Talia, Kingdom of Banditry is your best and only option. It has everything you need as it increases his Break Effect by 36 percent. The best part of this set is that you probably have a lot of good pieces already since it’s farmed in world four of the Simulated Universe.

Relic and Planar Ornaments stats

Since Harmony Trailblazer is a utility support who shines mainly with Break Effect and Super Break, his Relic and Ornament stats are very straightforward.

While you farm, you should focus on getting the following stats:

Body : HP percent

: HP percent Feet : Speed

: Speed Sphere : Def percent

: Def percent Rope: Break Effect or Energy Regeneration

Additionally, you also want to look for good substats of every piece. Substats like Break Effect, Speed, and Effect Resistance are the cream of the crop for Harmony Trailblazer because they boost his support capabilities.

