Where to get all Harmony Trailblazer Eidolons in Honkai: Star Rail

With Honkai: Star Rail’s patch 2.2, players have finally been blessed with another version of the Trailblazer. By playing through the story on the planet of festivities, players can unlock the Path of Harmony of the Imaginary element—and players can also unlock all of their Eidolons.

While the previous versions of the Trailblazer focused on his attack and defense, the Path of Harmony makes him an incredible support with his buffing capabilities. To fully maximize his value, you’ll need to unlock all of his Eidolons. So, here is everything you need to know about Harmony Trailblazer Eidolons, how to unlock them, what materials you need, where to get them, and how good they are in Honkai.

How to unlock all Trailblazer Eidolons in Honkai: Star Rail?

Another journey to take. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Just like with Destruction and Preservation Trailblazer, to activate all six Eidolons of the Harmony Path, you’ll need a special five-star material. The material is called Shadow of Harmony, and it’s used to unlock all of the Eidolons. Unfortunately, only five Eidolons are available for now, with the last Eidolon being saved for later versions.

Where to get all Shadow of Harmony for the Imaginary Trailblazer in Honkai: Star Rail

Here you collect all the goods. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The easiest Shadow of Harmony to get is the first one. You can get it simply by completing “And on the Eighth Day” mission, which is part of the main story quest of Penacony. The other four you can collect as rewards from the Clockie Statue, located in Golden Hour area. The maximum level of the statue is 50, and Eidolons are offered as rewards on levels 40, 45 and 50. To get all the rewards and max out the statue, you need Clock Credits, which you get from exploring Penacony, and by doing Adventure and Trailblaze missions.

How good are Harmony Trailblazer Eidolons in Honkai: Star Rail?

Trailblazer is getting stronger by the minute. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Eidolons are always considered massive upgrades for characters. They are the cream of the crop of any unit, and our main character is no exception. Just like everyone else, Harmony Trailblazer has six of them and some of them are very useful. While all of his Eidolons are decent, his best ones are E2 and E4, which provide Energy Regeneration and Break Effect buffs. This utility, combined with the path of Harmony, make the Trailblazer a great asset to your account, so be sure to grab those Eidolons quickly.

