Honkai: Star Rail Fire Trailblazer Eidolons: How to get them & all effects

While playing Honkai: Star Rail, you can freely switch between your Destruction and Preservation Path Trailblazers after the latter has been unlocked. But unlike the Destruction Trailblazer, the Preservation, or Fire Trailblazer, is a bit of a mystery, especially its Eidolons.

But as the Fire Trailblazer is the best of the two, you may want to locate the materials necessary to level up your Fire Trailblazer’s Eidolons, which differ from the Destruction or Physical Trailblazer. So, here’s everything you need to know about the Fire Trailblazer’s Eidolons and where to get the materials to activate them in Honkai: Star Rail.

Honkai: Star Rail: How to activate the Fire Trailblazer Eidolons

To activate each of the sixth Fire Trailblazer Eidolons, you’ll need a five-star material called Shadow of Preservation.

Screenshot by Dot Esports via HoYoverse

And although there are six Eidolons you need to unlock for the Fire Trailblazer, only five Shadows of Preservation are available at this point in time. So, you can only unlock five Eidolons– at least for now.

So, where do you get the Shadows of Preservation?

Where to get all Shadow of Preservation for the Fire Trailblazer

The first Shadow of Preservation is rewarded after completing the Humming Antlers, Entwined Horns Trailblaze mission, unlocked at Level 34. The next four Shadows of Preservation can be purchased from the Jeweler’s Pagoda, a shop within the Central Starskiff Haven in The Xianzhou Luofu.

Screenshot by Dot Esports via HoYoverse

You can purchase many items at the store; however, to level your Fire Trailblazer’s Eidolons, you’ll need to buy the Shadows of Preservation for 250 Strale each.

Screenshot by Dot Esports via HoYoverse

If you’re unsure how to earn Strale, the currency of The Xianzhou Luofu, you can do so by completing Adventure missions and by exploring The Xianzhou Luofu. So, be sure to solve all the puzzles, complete missions, and find the chests on this flagship.

If you’re ready to activate the Fire Trailblazer’s Eidolons, here are all their effects.

All effects for the Fire Trailblazer’s Eidolons in Honkai: Star Rail

Like all characters in Honkai: Star Rail, the Fire Trailblazer has six Eidolons with unique effects upon activation.

Screenshot by Dot Esports via HoYoverse

1. Earth-Shaking Resonance

When the Fire Trailblazer uses their Basic Attack, they deal additional Fire damage equal to 25 percent of their defense. And when they use the enhanced Basic Attack, they deal additional Fire Damage equal to 50 percent of the Trailblazer’s defense.

2. Time-Defying Tenacity

The Shield applied to all allies from Treasure of the Architect, the Fire Trailblazer’s Talent, will block additional incoming damage equal to two percent of the Fire Trailblazer’s defense plus 27.

3. Trail-Blazing Blueprint

The Skill level gains plus two, up to a maximum of level 15. And the same applies to the Talent; it gains level plus two up to a maximum of 15.

4. Nation-Building Oath

At the beginning of the battle, the Fire Trailblazer immediately gains four stacks of Magma Will. This means that when a Fire Trailblazer has no fewer than four stacks, their Basic Attack is enhanced, and they’ll deal additional damage.

5. Spirit-Warming Flame

The Trailblazer’s Ultimate level increases by two, up to a maximum of level 15. And their Basic Attack level increases by one, up to a maximum level of 10.

6. City-Forging Bulwarks

After using an enhanced Basic Attack or Ultimate, the Fire Trailblazer’s defense increases by 10 percent, which can stack up to three times.

As one of the best five-star characters in Honkai: Star Rail, it’s essential to level your Fire Trailblazer’s Eidolons, and this is everything you need to know about how to do that.