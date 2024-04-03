Honkai: Star Rail Harmony Trailblazer leaks: Release date, abilities, and more

As the show in Penacony gets close to its grand finale, our Trailblazer might get a new set of skills to use in battle. Here’s everything you need to know about the Harmony Trailblazer, including their release date, abilities, and more.

This is a friendly reminder the information below is based solely on leaks and can change in the future. The leaks were shared by HomDGCat Wiki on Reddit.

Harmony Trailblazer release date in Honkai: Star Rail

Who’s ready for the big stage? Image via HoYoverse

We can expect the Harmony Trailblazer to appear in version 2.2 of Honkai: Star Rail, according to the HomDGCat Wiki leaks. The update will be the final chapter of Penacony’s storyline, which seems like a perfect moment for us to get new powers to play with.

Harmony Trailblazer abilities in Honkai: Star Rail

Harmony will be the next Path for our main character in Honkai: Star Rail to follow. This new path will seemingly let us to wield the Imaginary element. We already had a glimpse of the Harmony Trailblazer design in the White Night trailer for version 2.0 when it dropped in January, but now we have a more detailed look into their kit:

Basic attack : Deals Imaginary damage based on the Trailblazer’s ATK to a single target.

: Deals Imaginary damage based on the Trailblazer’s ATK to a single target. Skill : Deals Imaginary damage based on the Trailblazer’s ATK to a single target and deals damage four additional times to a random enemy each time.

: Deals Imaginary damage based on the Trailblazer’s ATK to a single target and deals damage four additional times to a random enemy each time. Ultimate : Applies the Backup Dancer effect to all allies that lasts three turns. When a character with the Backup Dancer effect attacks an enemy with the broken Weakness, they deal Break damage one more time.

: Applies the Backup Dancer effect to all allies that lasts three turns. When a character with the Backup Dancer effect attacks an enemy with the broken Weakness, they deal Break damage one more time. Talent : Trailblazer regenerates 10 Energy when breaking the enemy’s Weakness.

: Trailblazer regenerates 10 Energy when breaking the enemy’s Weakness. Technique: At the start of the next fight, all allies’ Break Effect increases by 30 percent for two turns.

The Harmony Trailblazer is seemingly not your typical buffer. They focus mainly on the Break Effect of your allies and maximizing the Break damage. Characters like Gallagher and Ruan Mei will likely work well with the Harmony Trailblazer, enabling a new way to play.

Harmony Trailblazer Traces in Honkai: Star Rail

Apart from the regular Traces to level up and stats boosts, here are the three passive abilities for Harmony Trailblazer you’ll be able to unlock:

Trace one: If there are five or more enemy targets, the Break damage caused by the Backup Dancer is increased by 30 percent. For each enemy fewer than five, this damage increases by 10 percent.

If there are five or more enemy targets, the Break damage caused by the Backup Dancer is increased by 30 percent. For each enemy fewer than five, this damage increases by 10 percent. Trace two: Increases the first Toughness-Reducing damage inflicted by the Skill in a battle by 100 percent.

Increases the first Toughness-Reducing damage inflicted by the Skill in a battle by 100 percent. Trace three: Delays enemy’s action by an additional 30 percent when teammates break their Weakness.

Harmony Trailblazer Eidolons in Honkai: Star Rail

Since it’s the Trailblazer, their Eidolons will naturally be much easier to obtain than any limited-time characters. Here are all the Harmony Trailblazer Eidolons, according to leaks:

E1: Recovers one Skill Point after using the Skill for the first time in battle.

Recovers one Skill Point after using the Skill for the first time in battle. E2: Increases Trailblazer’s Energy Regeneration by 25 percent for three turns at the start of the battle.

Increases Trailblazer’s Energy Regeneration by 25 percent for three turns at the start of the battle. E3: Increases Skill and Talent levels by two.

Increases Skill and Talent levels by two. E4: Increases allies’ Break Effect by 15 percent of the Trailblazer’s Break Effect plus 30 percent.

Increases allies’ Break Effect by 15 percent of the Trailblazer’s Break Effect plus 30 percent. E5: Increases Ultimate and Basic attack levels by two.

Increases Ultimate and Basic attack levels by two. E6: Adds two more hits to Skills’ additional damage.

How good these Eidolons are in Honkai: Star Rail will depend on the actual numbers. However, judging by this early information, Harmony Trailblazer’s E2 and E4 will both be must-haves to get the most out of your Break Effect team.

