The dangerous and notorious Blade arrived for Trailblazers to recruit in the first half of Honkai: Star Rail’s Version 1.2 update.

Whether you’ve already been lucky enough to obtain Blade or plan to pull for him soon, you’ll need to get to work building the best Light Cone possible for him.

What are the best Light Cones for Blade in Honkai: Star Rail?

Blade is a Wind Destruction character which means he is a brutal damage dealer that packs a punch, while also having a huge health pool that is sure to help him last through any battle he faces. The best Light Cone for Blade is one that builds up his health points and damage-dealing abilities.

You should generally be seeking Light Cones that focus on amplifying:

Health points

Attack

Critical rate

Critical damage

Of all the statistics players can build, these four are the most important to ensuring Blade’s success.

With Blade’s specific skills and the best statistics to focus on for him in mind, here are all of the best Light Cones you can choose to equip Blade with. All of them are discussed at the lowest possible superimposition level, so if you get lucky enough to obtain a copy of any Light Cone you will see its statistics increase if you choose to superimpose it.

Best five-star Light Cones for Blade

Five-star Light Cones will always have the most powerful effects of all, so if you can obtain one that Blade can use then this is generally the best option for him. There are currently three viable five-star choices for Blade.

The Unreachable Side “Unfulfilled Yearning ” Ability: Increases the equipping character’s critical rate by 18 percent and raises their maximum health points by 18 percent. When the wearer is attacked or consumes their own health points for their abilities, the damage they deal afterward is increased by 24 percent. This effect lasts until the equipping recruit uses an attack. This Light Cone is designed specifically to complement Blade’s skillset, so it is the overall best choice for him.



Something Irreplaceable “Kinship” Ability: Increases the wearer’s attack by 24 percent. When the equipping character eliminates an enemy or is struck by one, they then have eight percent of their attack restored as health points. The wearer also has their damage raised by 24 percent until their next turn ends. Since Blade will be losing his health points regularly, this Light Cone is a great way to provide him some balance as he will gain some health back for vanquishing foes.

On the Fall of an Aeon “Moth to the Flames” Ability: Each time the equipping character attacks, their attack is raised by eight percent for up to four stacks. When the equipping recruit applies weakness break on an enemy, their damage is then raised by 12 percent for their next two turns. This Light Cone is solely focused on amplifying Blade’s attack output and is also easier to obtain than most five-star ones since players can save up to purchase it from Herta’s Simulated Universe store.



Best four-star Light Cones for Blade

If you’re struggling to obtain a five-star Light Cone for Blade, there are a few great four-star options you can use on him.

Nowhere to Run “Desperate Times” Ability: Raises the equipping characters’ attack by 24 percent. Each time the wearer vanquishes an opponent, they then regenerate 12 percent of their attack as health points. Most of Blade’s skillset revolves around his unique health-draining abilities, so this Light Cone is a solid choice for him as it will help restore his health as he takes out enemies.

A Secret Vow “Spare No Effort” Ability: Raises the damage the equipping recruit deals by 20 percent. The wearer also deals an extra 20 percent of damage against foes who have a higher health points percentage than them. If you don’t have a five-star Light Cone, this is the one I recommend most for Blade out of the four-star options. Blade’s health points will be lower than his foes most of the time so you’ll experience the benefits this offers fairly frequently.

Under the Blue Sky “Rye Under the Sun” Ability: Raises the wearer’s attack by 16 percent. When the equipping recruit eliminates an opponent, their critical rate is then raised by 12 percent for the next three turns. You might like this Light Cone if you need a way to occasionally raise Blade’s critical rate so he can deal more brutal damage.



Best three-star Light Cones for Blade

There’s currently just one decent three-star Light Cone for Blade, but since Honkai: Star Rail is still quite new, players can expect to see more added in the future. As new options arise, they will be added here.

Mutual Demise “Legion” Ability: When the wearer’s health points are lower than 80 percent, their critical rate is raised by 12 percent. Since Blade will be draining his own health regularly, you can use this to your advantage by equipping this Light Cone which will then raise his critical rate.



The first-ever run of Blade’s “A Lost Soul” banner is available for you to pull on from July 19 to Aug. 9. He will then be immediately followed up with Kafka’s highly anticipated debut, so you might be wondering whether Blade is worth pulling for and which recruit you should choose.

After Blade’s initial banner run ends, he will likely become unobtainable for at least six months if Honkai: Star Rail follows a similar style to Genshin Impact’s rerun schedule.

Honkai: Star Rail is still fairly new so you can likely expect to not see any five-star characters have a rerun anytime soon since there are just new recruits releasing for now, so if you want Blade then you’ll want to add him to your roster while his banner is live.

We gathered this information by playing Honkai Star Rail Version 1.2 “Even Immortality Ends” on PC.

