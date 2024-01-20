Best teams for Dr. Ratio in Honkai: Star Rail

Dr. Veritas Ratio released in Honkai: Star Rail on Jan. 17, bringing more Imaginary pure strength to the roster of characters. The five-star Imaginary Hunter is quite popular, not only thanks to his interesting playstyle and colorful personality, but also because he can be obtained for free.

Beside his incredible meme potential, Dr. Ratio brings pure strength to your roster. As a character of The Hunt, he focuses on dealing single-target damage, and his potential can be greatly enhanced with the right allies to support him. Here are the best teams to play with Dr. Ratio in Honkai: Star Rail.

Three best teams for Honkai: Star Rail’s Dr. Ratio

Dr. Ratio can fit in many different teams. One of Honkai’s strengths is that each character fits into a precise category, but most are versatile enough to be strong in many different situations.

Dr. Ratio needs a buffer, a debuffer, and a shielder to be the strongest he can be, but the best characters for him in these categories aren’t always the same. So, here are three suggestions of the best teams for Dr. Ratio in Honkai.

Best speedrun team

Dr. Ratio is incredibly strong with Silver Wolf. This might be strongest duo possible, because she greatly enhances Dr. Ratio’s Follow-Up bonuses. Silver Wolf favors speed in fights, and that’s where Dr. Ratio shines the brightest. So, Silver Wolf as a debuffer is the best with him. It will be mostly a single-target team, however, so it will lack versatility.

Luocha is strong here as a support, because you shouldn’t need too much healing due to how aggressive this team is. Next, Yukong provides strong buffs, but you can switch her for Topaz, who has great synergy with Dr. Ratio due to Follow-Up boosts, but only if you’ve unlocked her Eidolon One.

Best versatile team

This might be one of the most balanced and versatile teams for Dr. Ratio. You have Pela, who applies lots of buffs to your DPS, as well as two strong energy regeneration tools with Tingyun and Huo Huo.

The latter also applies strong debuffs to enemies, while Tingyun won’t use too many of your Ability points. Guinefen is also very strong in the team, if you want to play her instead of Tingyun. As for support, Fu Xuan can replace Huo Huo, as she grants useful Crit buffs to Dr. Ratio.

Best free-to-play team

This isn’t the most exciting team, but it works pretty well. It’s especially effective for beginners and casual players since all of these characters are free, which means you’ll likely equip them with strong builds early on.

In this team, Dr. Ratio is the main DPS once again. He’s the sole source of damage as he’s backed by Yukong and Asta for buffs, and Natasha for healing. In this case, you’d better find strong Relics for Dr. Ratio to get the best damage you can from his attacks.