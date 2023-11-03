Best healers in Honkai: Star Rail, ranked

A strong protective unit is key to winning most of the battles you’ll come across in Honkai: Star Rail—and healers are some of the most powerful characters who can fulfill this role.

All Honkai: Star Rail characters have a variety of unique skills associated with them, so it can be tough to figure out which ones have healing powers and which ones don’t. The further you progress into Honkai: Star Rail, the more important healing units become.

Here are all of the playable healers, what you need to know about their skillsets, and which ones are the best overall.

All healers in Honkai: Star Rail, ranked

There are currently four official healers in Honkai: Star Rail, all of which are part of The Abundance path since healing is what this group specializes in. The number of playable healers will expand greatly with future updates, with HuoHuo being one of the upcoming characters to join the list in Version 1.5.

Additionally, four other currently playable characters have unique healing abilities worth mentioning, although they can’t be classified as official healing units.

1) Luocha

Rarity: Five-star

Five-star Element: Imaginary

Imaginary Path: Abundance

The five-star Imaginary Abundance unit Luocha is the undisputed king of healing since no other character comes even close to what he is capable of on a healing level. So far, he is the only exclusive five-star healing unit, so there’s a chance more could arrive in the future to challenge him. But, for now, Luocha is the best healer Honkai: Star Rail has to offer.

Luocha can heal through his skill, talent, and technique. His healing is incredibly potent and reliable, which means you’ll never fall in battle when you have him there to support his allies.

Despite being an incredible and unmatched healing force, Luocha’s debut banner was rather unpopular with players. If you skipped out on his banner as I did, consider pulling for him next time since his healing is simply incredible, especially for teams that have health-draining units like Blade or Jingliu.

You’ll always spot Luocha dragging around a mysterious coffin. Screenshot via Dot Esports

2) Bailu

Rarity: Five-star

Five-star Element: Lightning

Lightning Path: Abundance

Bailu is the second strongest healing unit and she’s also a fairly easy five-star to obtain. If you want a premium five-star healer but you’re not getting lucky enough to pull for her naturally, you can choose her as a free five-star upon reaching 300 pulls.

She’s not the ultimate best option available for free upon reaching 300 pulls, but she’s one of the better ones. Baliu is an adorable healing unit that can supply health restoration through her skill, Ultimate, talent, and technique. She can also save allies from a killing blow once per battle, which is very useful for those tougher boss battles you’ll face.

Bailu has a very unique appearance. Image via miHoYo

3) Lynx

Rarity: Four-star

Four-star Element: Quantum

Quantum Path: Abundance

Even though Lynx is somewhat guilty of path-crossing, her healing abilities are so strong and reliable that I can’t really be mad about it. Lynx heals through her skill, Ultimate, talent, and technique.

In addition to supplying powerful healing, Lynx also raises her allies’ health points through her skill and removes debuffs from her teammates with her Ultimate. This is where the path-crossing comes into play as these abilities feel more Preservation than Abundance, but her main skill is still healing and she certainly excels at it.

Lynx is the youngest sibling of the Landau family with Gepard and Serval being her older siblings. Image via miHoYo

4) Natasha

Rarity: Four-star

Four-star Element: Physical

Physical Path: Abundance

Even though Natasha is technically the worst playable healer out of the available options, she’s still a very powerful one. There really is no bad healer in Honkai: Star Rail and Natasha possesses mighty healing abilities even though she’s the weakest of the available options.

Natasha only heals through her skill and Ultimate, which is the primary reason she’s a weaker healing unit than the rest of the group. She does enhance her own future healing through her talent, but this seems kind of weak when other healers just directly heal instead.

She’s the original healer most of us used early on but she remains a strong recruit. Image via miHoYo

Honorable mentions

Although these four characters are not official healers, they do have some unique primarily self-centered healing abilities that make them honorable mentions among Honkai: Star Rail’s healers.

1) Fu Xuan

Rarity: Five-star

Five-star Element: Quantum

Quantum Path: Preservation

Fu Xuan is so good, most players feel she’s broken—and she has a self-healing ability that’s so powerful, it’s almost impossible for her to die. Whenever she reaches 50 percent or fewer health points, her talent immediately restores between 80 to 92 percent of her health.

She also can do some very light team healing with her “Dunjia, the Metamystic” ability activated on the Trace tree. You can make her an extremely potent healer if you obtain her signature “She Already Shut Her Eyes” Light Cone, but since these abilities are all very conditional and based on how you build her, she can’t count as an official healing unit.

Regardless, Fu Xuan is an amazing support and the overall best unofficial healing unit you can obtain.

Every time she gets slightly close to dying, she heals herself immediately. Image via miHoYo

2) Blade

Rarity: Five-star

Five-star Element: Wind

Wind Path: Destruction

All of Blade’s healing abilities are entirely self-centric, so the only healing Blade will ever do is for himself. But his self-healing is incredibly powerful and it makes his health-draining abilities much easier to deal with.

Blade can heal using his talent and the “Neverending Deaths” bonus ability activated on his Trace tree. His healing is so strong, it’ll be tough for him to be defeated in battle, although he’ll still benefit most from having an official healer like Luocha on his team.

He can only heal himself, but he’s great at doing so. Image via miHoYo

3) Gepard

Rarity: Five-star

Five-star Element: Ice

Ice Path: Preservation

Gepard is mainly dedicated to protecting the team with shields, but his “Unyielding Will” talent allows him to save himself and provide self-healing during a killing blow. This ability will only apply to him, but he can revive himself and restore 25 to 55 percent of his own health upon being defeated.

His death-defying ability can only happen once per battle, but it’s a superb healing save.

His shields are so strong that you won’t really need team healing anyway. Screenshot via Dot Esports

4) Trailblazer

Rarity: Five-star

Five-star Element: Physical

Physical Path: Destruction

Although it makes no sense for their Destruction-based skillset, the Trailblazer can heal the entire party through their “Immortal Third Strike” technique. This healing is very minimal, though, since it’s only based on 15 percent of the Trailblazer’s health points. It’s also the only aspect of their kit dedicated to healing, so they’re certainly the worst unofficial healer available.

The Trailblazer is the ultimate rule breaker, so I guess them having a random healing ability makes sense. Image via miHoYo

More healers are certain to arrive in future Honkai: Star Rail updates, so this list will be expanded upon as more playable characters with healing abilities are released.