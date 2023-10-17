Honkai: Star Rail players agree one character is ‘broken beyond belief’

There have been many powerful five-star recruits that have become available since Honkai: Star Rail first launched on April 26, 2023. While most of them have been about as impressive as expected, one character has far surpassed what any player could have imagined.

Fu Xuan’s skillset is so unbelievably good and powerful that players are convinced she’s actually “broken beyond belief.”

One player initiated this conversation within the community by sharing an Oct. 16 Reddit post where they said she turns the game on “easy mode” for them because of how unstoppable she allows their team to be.

“She is so strong that I expect miHoYo to nerf her because she kills the entire balance of the game,” this player said.

You usually want at least two support characters on your team in a battle, and you might sometimes even need three depending on what your team looks like. But Fu Xuan is an all-in-one support unit that can cover all your support needs herself as long as she’s built right.

She is truly an unmatched force as no other support unit comes even close to what she is capable of. Fu Xuan is easily one of the best characters you can add to your roster, but players think she might be so powerful to the point of actually being busted.

Because of this, players brought up the possibility of the devs nerfing her skillset. But considering Fu Xuan has been a playable character for nearly a month now since she was first released on Sept. 20, a nerf doesn’t seem likely.

“They wouldn’t nerf her,” one player said. “They would just make everything harder.”

Based on miHoYo’s usual patterns, it is far more likely that mechanics and gameplay specifically designed to challenge Fu Xuan will be added instead of tweaking her skillset. The devs usually don’t mess with playable characters after they’ve been released unless there’s some kind of game-breaking issue with them, which might happen with Seele’s special jumping ability if it turns out to be a glitch.

One Trailblazer said Fu Xuan was actually the very first exclusive five-star unit they chose to pull for because of how good she is.

“Now I have a team that will never die again,” the same player added.

In addition to being incredibly powerful, Fu Xuan’s skills are also visually stunning. Image via miHoYo

Fu Xuan has been regarded as a game-changer for just about every player who has added her to their roster, myself included. Like most of the community, I don’t understand how she’s allowed to be as good as she is, but we aren’t complaining.

“She is my best pull so far,” another player said. They also mentioned they want to obtain more characters like her because she’s just that incredible.

The Quantum character is currently not available as a featured five-star recruit anymore, but if you’re unsure whether or not you should pull for Fu Xuan the next time her “Foreseen, Foreknown, Foretold” banner comes around, take this as your sign that you absolutely should.

About the author