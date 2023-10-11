Honkai: Star Rail players left stunned after learning one character can actually jump

The ability to jump has been a key mechanic missing from Honkai: Star Rail since it first launched on April 26, 2023, and with how the game functions, it’s fairly likely it will never be added.

But while the vast majority of recruits possess no jumping abilities, players have discovered that one character has secretly been able to properly jump the entire time following a video that was shared on Oct. 8.

The five-star Quantum Hunt character Seele has been hiding a huge secret since she joined the game at its launch. She was the very first featured five-star character and is widely praised as one of the most powerful recruits you can add to your roster—and she just became even better.

When you use Seele’s special “Phantom Illusion” technique, which allows her to become invisible, she will then leap into the air and slash downward with her scythe when you trigger her basic attack. You’re likely very familiar with this move if you’ve added her to your team and taken out an enemy or two while invisible, but you probably didn’t know that this move could also be used to jump across spaces.

This move requires a bit of precision and delicate timing, but it does actually work. I booted up Honkai: Star Rail to test it out as soon as I saw it, and while it took a few tries to figure out, Seele can indeed use her technique to navigate across open spaces you otherwise could not leap over.

“There’s actually someone who can jump?” asked one player, and this discovery has most of the community baffled since it has apparently been a feature for nearly six months without anyone noticing until now.

She was already too powerful, but this made her even better. Image via miHoYo

As you’ve navigated through exploring new areas in Honkai: Star Rail, there have probably been many times you couldn’t reach a new area but knew you would be able to if you could only jump across a small gap. This is why Seele’s jumping ability is so powerful because if you have her, you now have access to an immensely useful new tool that will make exploration much easier.

One player wondered whether Seele’s special jumping ability “will affect the story” and pointed out that you usually need to visit certain areas to then activate a “specific scene to progress.”

Many parts of the main quest require players to enter designated areas to trigger cutscenes before they can move on to other places, so Seele’s ability could be an interesting bypassing mechanic or potentially a game-breaking issue if used incorrectly.

Seele’s secret jumping exploration feature is quite a helpful mechanic, but it’s currently unclear whether this was an intentional part of her skillset or a bug. It does seem too good to be true, so there’s probably a decent chance that it could be a bug and that the devs could potentially patch it out in the future if it was not an intentional design.

Because of this, it’s probably best to board the Astral Express and make use of Seele’s jumping ability while you can just in case it ends up being removed in a future update. Hopefully, it will help you gain access to treasure chests you’ve been struggling to reach in tricky areas like Stargazer Navalia or Central Starskiff Haven.

