All Central Starskiff Haven Treasure Chests in Honkai: Star Rail

Basic treasure chests can be found scattered across the many levels in Honkai: Star Rail. The treasure chests initially will not reward with anything too high value, but collecting all chests in an area will grant players a bonus. This is the case with the 11 basic treasure chests found in Central Starskiff Haven area on the Xianzhou Luofu.

Once completing the main storyline in this section, you can freely roam around and collect all 11 basic treasure chests. Collecting all the basic treasure chests in this section will grant you an extra 55 Stellar Jade.

Given that many of the treasure chests are tucked away in corners, out of view of the main path, you may struggle finding all the chests in this area. If you are looking to collect the basic treasure chests in Central Starskiff Haven, here’s what you need to know.

Central Starskiff Haven Basic Treasure Chest guide in Honkai: Star Rail

You will be able to freely roam around the Central Starskiff Haven area once you progress through the main story objectives. Going on to the Stargazer Navalia will clear out Xianzhou Luofu, making it much easier for you to locate these 11 basic treasure chests.

Screenshot via Dot Esports

Thankfully, none of the treasure chests listed above require you to solve any puzzles or complete any additional objectives. Though some are tucked away in corners, most will be in plain sight.

If you are anything like me, however, I still managed to miss most of these chests the first time around. Make sure to use the map posted above as a reference point to search out these hidden treasure chests.

This area also only contains basic treasure chests, without any Bountiful or Precious treasures to be found. Once you have looted all 11 chests, you should receive your bonus 55 Stellar Jade.