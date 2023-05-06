All Boulder Town Treasure Chest locations in Honkai: Star Rail

Since Honkai: Star Rail is not an open-world game but instead has smaller dedicated maps, finding loot is much easier than it is in Genshin Impact since you’re working with more limited space. However, it can sometimes still be tough to find treasure chests since they might be hiding in the shadows as is the case with the ones sitting around Boulder Town.

In my experience, the best way to find chests in Honkai: Star Rail is simply by wandering around each area until you find them all. But if you are struggling to locate one in particular or all of them then you might want to know exactly where you need to start your search.

All Jarilo-VI Boulder Town chest locations in Honkai: Star Rail

There are seven chests scattered around the Boulder Town region of Jarilo-VI for players to collect. All of these chests are situated around the outskirts and edges of the area.

Treasure Chest one: The first chest is sitting near one of the Boulder Town exits in the northwest region of the area. It can be found in the area right below the exit in the corner.

Treasure Chest two: Players can find the second chest down the slim alleyway to the south of Boulder Town.

Treasure Chest three: The third treasure chest is on a slightly elevated platform area in the northwest region of Boulder Town. This area has two entrances and the chest is sitting near a stone wall between two sets of wooden crates.

Treasure Chest four: Trailblazers will find the next container of bountiful loot near Natasha's clinic in Boulder Town. This chest is in the southwest area near a small outcropping on the opposite side of the area.

Treasure Chest five: The fifth chest is sitting past a dumpster near the metal gate blocking off the area beyond it. It is sitting by some wooden crates but is hidden by the dumpster so players won't see it until they have proceeded past it.

Treasure Chest six: Players can find the sixth chest past Turner's food stall at the very end of the explorable area there. This chest is fairly close to the last one, so players can gather them both without having to proceed very far.

Treasure Chest seven: The final treasure chest is in the northeast region of Boulder Town. This chest is sitting to the right of Goethe Grand Hotel down the walkable area against the metal gate.

After players have collected all seven chests, they will permanently disappear. Players who are unsure which ones they have already found can check the number on their map which displays the total chests within each region and how many players have found.

Dot Esports gathered this information by playing Honkai Star Rail Version 1.0 “The Rail Unto the Stars” on PC.