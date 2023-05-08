All Stargazer Navalia Treasure Chests in Honkai: Star Rail

No matter which world you’re delving into exploring in Honkai: Star Rail, one of the best parts is always the many treasure chests scattered around waiting to be found. The Stargazer Navalia is a particularly bountiful place to explore as players can obtain over 20 chests from this region alone.

Once you have unlocked Xianzhou Luofu, you’ll then come upon the Stargazer Navalia region after progressing through the main storyline for a bit. This area hides a large amount of loot, but based on my experience most of it is locked behind areas that are inaccessible until you have proceeded through most of the “Stars Spun, Prescience Sprung” Trailblaze mission where you chase Kafka around the area.

While most chests around all other regions and planets are fairly easy to find, I’ve found that the complex region of Stargazer Navalia presents quite a challenge. This area is intricate, which makes finding the many chests it hides a rather daunting task.

It’s also important to remember that the chests on Xianzhou Luofu look different from those on other worlds, as each one possesses its own unique chest design. The ones present across Xianzhou Luofu and the Stargazer Navalia are particularly small and are oftentimes tougher to find.

But you’ll likely want to open all chests as soon as possible so you can get back to pulling for your desired five-star unit and hoping that the gacha and pity system turn in your favor, so here is a breakdown of where you can find them.

All Xianzhou Luofu Stargazer Navalia chest locations in Honkai: Star Rail

Although the map for Stargazer Navalia states that there are 11 chests to be found, there are another 13 chests that don’t count toward the total number displayed on the map. This makes for a grand total of 24 chests Trailblazers can find and open just within this one area.

The first chests, which are the 11 that the map accounts for, can be found at the following locations.

The Stargazer Navalia area is labyrinthine, so if you find that you are still struggling to track down any of the chests then here is some additional information about their locations to help.

Treasure Chest one: Players can find the first chest near the teleport point sitting in the top right Stargazer Navalia region. To find this chest, visit the Astral Cottage teleportation point and navigate back and forth until you find the small alcove where it is sitting just past a Thunderspawn Fragmentum. This chest is the only one located on the second floor, so after opening it players can then go down the elevator to the first floor.

Players can find the first chest near the teleport point sitting in the top right Stargazer Navalia region. To find this chest, visit the Astral Cottage teleportation point and navigate back and forth until you find the small alcove where it is sitting just past a Thunderspawn Fragmentum. This chest is the only one located on the second floor, so after opening it players can then go down the elevator to the first floor. Treasure Chest two: The second chest in this region is sitting on a small balcony hidden behind a giant box containing a “Starskiff: Germination Phase” item. This item looks like mangled wood with glowing blue ends and is floating in what appears to be a box of bright blue liquid. Proceed directly past it to find the second chest.

Treasure Chest three: While standing on the staircase right by where chest three is marked, look over the edge in the direction of where the chest is and you’ll see it sitting nearby. Head down the stairs, turn right, and proceed forward a very short ways until you cannot anymore, and then turn right again. Walk forward, take a right and proceed forward into the small hidden area where you will find the chest by the stairs you started at.

While standing on the staircase right by where chest three is marked, look over the edge in the direction of where the chest is and you’ll see it sitting nearby. Head down the stairs, turn right, and proceed forward a very short ways until you cannot anymore, and then turn right again. Walk forward, take a right and proceed forward into the small hidden area where you will find the chest by the stairs you started at. Treasure Chest four: The fourth chest is to the right of a staircase proceeding downwards in the western region of Stargazer Navalia.

The fourth chest is to the right of a staircase proceeding downwards in the western region of Stargazer Navalia. Treasure Chest five: The fifth chest is easy to find, but might be tough to open since it sits surrounded by three enemies. You’ll want to defeat them first unless you think you can run in and grab it without being ambushed. The chest is sitting between some shipping containers with the three enemies moving all around it.

The fifth chest is easy to find, but might be tough to open since it sits surrounded by three enemies. You’ll want to defeat them first unless you think you can run in and grab it without being ambushed. The chest is sitting between some shipping containers with the three enemies moving all around it. Treasure Chest six: Players can unlock the sixth chest near the Ship Nursery—The Burgeoning teleportation point. To access this chest, players may need to move the conveyor belt around to create a path to it depending on where they left it while chasing down Kafka.

Players can unlock the sixth chest near the Ship Nursery—The Burgeoning teleportation point. To access this chest, players may need to move the conveyor belt around to create a path to it depending on where they left it while chasing down Kafka. Treasure Chest seven: The seventh chest is behind a gate players can unlock to find a Warp Trotter. Defeating this foe grants 60 Stellar Jade and counts as one of the 11 chests within this region.

The seventh chest is behind a gate players can unlock to find a Warp Trotter. Defeating this foe grants 60 Stellar Jade and counts as one of the 11 chests within this region. Treasure Chest eight: Trailblazers can find the eighth chest immediately outside of the area they just fought the Warp Trotter in. You can either proceed through the area and find it outside the door there or fast-travel to The Mooring teleportation point and walk straight, veering slightly left to open the chest.

Treasure Chest nine: The ninth chest is sitting in the southern region down some stairs and by a giant mechanical machine in a box.

The ninth chest is sitting in the southern region down some stairs and by a giant mechanical machine in a box. Treasure Chest 10: Players can only access this chest by interacting with the nearby controller and moving the box on the conveyor belt to the right. Enter the area that the box was previously blocking and you’ll find a chest waiting to be opened.

Treasure Chest 11: The final chest that is counted toward the ones listed on the map is in the southwest region of Stargazer Navalia. This chest is sitting in front of many stacked boxes behind an area where an Imaginary Weaver will be roaming back and forth until you vanquish it.

After opening all 11 chests, the map for Stargazer Navalia will state that players have collected all available loot for the area. However, there are 13 more chests that can be found.

To track down the other 13 chests, head back to where you started, which was the Astral Cottage teleportation point. From there, the locations of the other 13 chests, which are all unlocked through puzzles or defeating foes, are as follows.

Bonus Chest one: The means to unlock the first bonus chest is sitting right behind the teleportation point. Players will find a Navigation Compass puzzle and simply need to complete it for the chest to become obtainable.

The means to unlock the first bonus chest is sitting right behind the teleportation point. Players will find a Navigation Compass puzzle and simply need to complete it for the chest to become obtainable. Bonus Chest two: Players will need to tackle a Formidable Foe challenge to unlock the second chest. This challenge is located near the bottom of the second-floor area and is marked with two swords on the in-game map.

Players will need to tackle a Formidable Foe challenge to unlock the second chest. This challenge is located near the bottom of the second-floor area and is marked with two swords on the in-game map. Bonus Chest three: The third chest is unlocked after completing a Hexanexus puzzle.

The third chest is unlocked after completing a Hexanexus puzzle. Bonus Chest four: A formidable foe challenge must be completed for players to unlock the fourth chest.

Bonus Chest five: Players will need to interact with and follow a Courier Cycrane to make this chest appear. Along the way, you may need to eliminate foes as the mechanical creature will not continue onward when enemies block its path. The flying creature will make a chest appear upon arriving safely at its destination.

Players will need to interact with and follow a Courier Cycrane to make this chest appear. Along the way, you may need to eliminate foes as the mechanical creature will not continue onward when enemies block its path. The flying creature will make a chest appear upon arriving safely at its destination. Bonus Chest six: A Navigation Compass puzzle must be completed to unlock the sixth chest.

A Navigation Compass puzzle must be completed to unlock the sixth chest. Bonus Chest seven: Another Hexanexus puzzle can be completed to obtain the seventh chest,

Another Hexanexus puzzle can be completed to obtain the seventh chest, Bonus Chest eight: The eighth chest is sitting in the middle of an area and is trapped by many large containers. Players will need to interact with a controller and move the boxes out of the way to unlock it. This process looks trickier than it is, as all players need to do is move the boxes left and they’ll then be able to access the treasure. This will also trap them in the area, but they can get out by moving the boxes back to the right.

Bonus Chest nine: Trailblazers can unlock the ninth chest by successfully vanquishing an enemy through a Formidable Foe challenge.

Trailblazers can unlock the ninth chest by successfully vanquishing an enemy through a Formidable Foe challenge. Bonus Chest 10: Following a Courier Cycrane to its specified destination will award players with another chest.

Following a Courier Cycrane to its specified destination will award players with another chest. Bonus Chest 11: Another Navigation puzzle can be quickly completed to unlock the next chest.

Another Navigation puzzle can be quickly completed to unlock the next chest. Bonus Chest 12: Quite close to where players found Bonus Chest 11, there is another Navigation Compass puzzle that can be completed for Bonus Chest 12.

Quite close to where players found Bonus Chest 11, there is another Navigation Compass puzzle that can be completed for Bonus Chest 12. Bonus Chest 13: The last chest players can open for loot within the Stargazer Navalia area is situated in the northern area of the map and is another Hexanexus puzzle.

