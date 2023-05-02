How to unlock The Xianzhou Luofu in Honkai: Star Rail

Our adventures in Honkai: Star Rail led us to various planets, including The Xianzhou Luofu. Considering the number of quests available in Honkai: Star Rail, keeping up with which ones you need to complete to progress further into the story may become challenging.

Unlocking The Xianzhou Luofu in Honkai: Star Rail

Many players will get to The Xianzhou Luofu without even noticing. However, players who may have been too busy with other quests like Daily Missions could find themselves wondering how they can unlock The Xianzhou Luofu.

Reach Trailblazer level 29 and complete all the main quests while doing so. Complete the An Invitation Without Proffer quest to unlock The Xianzhou Luofu in Honkai: Star Rail.

Upon starting An Invitation Without Proffer, players will need to teleport to Pom-Pom to trigger the cutscene. After that, the quest will lead the way as players will need to talk to Himeko and other characters.

Screengrab via HoYoverse

In the following quests, players will get to explore the finer details of The Xianzhou Luofu, and the planet will also take its place on the selection screen.

Given the quest required to unlock The Xianzhou Luofu is rather self-explanatory, it’s generally the Trailblazer level department players fall short in. If you’re a few tiers short, you can catch up with our guides on the best ways to get Trailblaze experience and boost up your Trailblaze level in Honkai: Star Rail.

Players looking to optimize their process in the game can also consider acquiring the Honkai: Star Rail battle pass. The paid version of the battle pass comes with more higher-grade materials, which can always come in handy.