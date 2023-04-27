Is the Honkai Star Rail battle pass worth it?

Honkai Star Rail offers several ways for players to earn and farm for materials to enhance their characters, Light Cones, Traces, Relics, and Eidolons. While there are lots of free options to do so, there are also ways you can gain more materials and items through the battle pass.

The Honkai Star Rail battle pass offers a free progression path and a paid one. Like Genshin Impact, many of the packs and highly sought-after items already cost real-world money, so is buying another thing, like the battle pass, genuinely worth it?

What is the Honkai Star Rail battle pass?

The Honkai Star Rail battle pass is called the Nameless Honor Rewards, with the free path titled Nameless Gift and the paid path, Nameless Glory. The battle pass runs for 45 days, and as you complete the daily, weekly, and period missions, you will earn The Nameless Experience, which is used to increase your Nameless Honor levels.

It’s important to note that you can only earn a set amount of experience daily and weekly. And any additional experience you earn won’t roll over to the following week. So, you may lose out on experience or cannot complete the levels if you leave your battle pass leveling to the last week.

How much does the Honkai Star Rail battle pass cost?

If you decide to purchase the premium path, there are two options: Nameless Glory and Nameless Medal. Nameless Glory is the Premium Path option if you want the extra, higher-tier items, and it will cost you $9.99 USD.

The Nameless Medal option is the Ultra-Premium option. You’ll get everything in the Nameless Medal path, your Nameless Honor levels will rise by 10, and you’ll gain extra rewards, which include a Himeko welcome avatar, a Welt welcome avatar, 200 Stellar Jade, and five Fuel. This option will run you $20 USD.

All Honkai Star Rail battle pass Free and Paid Rewards

After reaching each level, you will earn specific rewards, some of which include items to increase your character’s EXP, replenishing the Trailblaze Power, currency, and warp items.

Whether you choose the free or paid path, the items are pretty similar; it’s just the quantity and quality of the item will differ. And the paid path has more items that can enhance your relics or characters, or they’re limited warp items.

Nameless Gift rewards

The Nameless Gift rewards are free for everyone to earn and include the following rewards per level.

Nameless Glory rewards

The following are the paid rewards Honkai Star Rail players can earn by purchasing and leveling the Nameless Glory battle pass path.

Is the Honkai Star Rail battle pass worth it?

At first glance, both paths offer excellent rewards, and they indeed do. But when you compare the free and paid path, you’ll notice the paid path is almost identical to the free path. However, the paid path offers higher-grade materials.

Comparing level one for the free and paid paths, you still get items to enhance a character’s experience. It’s just that the paid path reward offers a 20,000-character experience per item while the free path reward offers a 5,000-character experience per item.

There are also additional items in the paid Honkai Star Rail path you may need, including Lost Crystals to enhance your relics or the Treasure of the Starry Seas, which allows you to select a Light Cone of your choosing. This can be very helpful if you’re looking for a Light Cone with specific abilities and stasis.

In terms of cost, you get your money’s worth with the Nameless Glory premium path because you get a four-star Light Cone and nearly 700 Stellar Jade, among the other fantastic items.

However, the Ultra-Premium battle pass path, Nameless Medal, which includes all the Nameless Glory rewards, the two avatars, and only 200 extra Stellar Jade, isn’t worth spending money on.

The only way this might be a good option is if you like to collect and want the avatars, or if you know you won’t be able to log in every day to grind for the Nameless Experience so you need that extra ten Honor levels boost.

Overall, the Nameless Glory premium path for the Honkai Star Rail battle pass is worth buying, but the ultra-premium path is not. But if that’s not for you, the free pass also offers excellent rewards, so you’re not missing out on too much.