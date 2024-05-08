Honkai: Star Rail Firefly leaks: Abilities, Traces, release window, more

On Penacony, a planet where you live inside a dream and death doesn’t exist, Firefly (Sam) yearns for life. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Honkai: Star Rail character Firefly, including her abilities, release date, and more.

According to the leaker on Reddit, the datamined information is subject to change.

Who is Firefly (Sam) in Honkai: Star Rail?

The notorious crew is getting bigger and bigger. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Firefly is a member of the notorious group the Stellaron Hunters in the Honkai universe. Like her colleagues, she is on a mission to collect Stellarons but also has her own agenda.

We first meet her on Penacony, where she acts as a tour guide, but that’s only a disguise. With the shocking reveal in Honkai version 2.1 that Firefly is Sam, a Stellaron Hunter of chaos and destruction, players have been eager to see her story.

Firefly (Sam)’s likely Honkai: Star Rail release date

Firefly will team up with the Astral express. Image via HoYoverse

While Honkai version 2.2 goes live on May 8 (or May 7 in North America), the official X (formerly Twitter) account has revealed Firefly’s official splash art. She is set to release with Honkai version 2.3, which is estimated to be around June 18. At the time of writing, there is no info about her banner or in which phase she’ll debut.

Firefly (Sam) rarity and element in Honkai: Star Rail

Name a better duo than Fire and Destruction. Image via HoYoverse

With the official post on Honkai’s X, Firefly is confirmed to be a five-star Fire Destruction character. This suits her very well, since during combat she transforms into her mecha form (Sam), destroying everything in her path.

Sam (Firefly) abilities in Honkai: Star Rail

As a follower of the Aeon Nanook, Firefly has a unique kit that revolves around enhanced attacks and break effects. For all future Firefly havers, here’s everything you need to know about her abilities, talents, and how they work.

Basic attack : Deals Fire damage equal to 50 percent of her maximum attack to a single opponent. In enhanced form , Basic attack deals Fire damage equal to 150 percent of Firefly’s attack to a single opponent. Additionally, it restores 20 percent of her maximum health.

: Deals Fire damage equal to 50 percent of her maximum attack to a single opponent. In , Basic attack deals Fire damage equal to 150 percent of Firefly’s attack to a single opponent. Additionally, it restores 20 percent of her maximum health. Skill : Her Skill has two forms. Normal form consumes 50 percent of her maximum health and recovers half her energy. Additionally, it deals Fire damage equal to 125 percent plus 312 percent of Firefly’s attack to a single opponent. Enhanced form restores 35 percent of her maximum health and applies Fire weakness to a single enemy for two turns. Her enhanced form deals Fire damage to a single opponent and scales up to 360 percent of her Break Effect.

: Her Skill has two forms. consumes 50 percent of her maximum health and recovers half her energy. Additionally, it deals Fire damage equal to 125 percent plus 312 percent of Firefly’s attack to a single opponent. restores 35 percent of her maximum health and applies Fire weakness to a single enemy for two turns. Her enhanced form deals Fire damage to a single opponent and scales up to 360 percent of her Break Effect. Ultimate : Firefly enters the Complete Combustion state, enhancing her Basic attacks and Skill. In this state, her action is advanced by 100 percent, and her speed is increased by 25. Her enhanced Basic attacks and Skill deal increased damage to Weakness Broken enemies, and her break efficiency is increased by 50 percent, lasting until the current attack ends. Her Ultimate costs 240 energy.

: Firefly enters the Complete Combustion state, enhancing her Basic attacks and Skill. In this state, her action is advanced by 100 percent, and her speed is increased by 25. Her enhanced Basic attacks and Skill deal increased damage to Weakness Broken enemies, and her break efficiency is increased by 50 percent, lasting until the current attack ends. Her Ultimate costs 240 energy. Talent : Damage received decreases depending on her current health, down to 20 percent. During her Ultimate, her Effect RES is increased by 10 percent.

: Damage received decreases depending on her current health, down to 20 percent. During her Ultimate, her Effect RES is increased by 10 percent. Technique: In the open world, by using her technique, Firefly leaps into the air and moves without restrictions for five seconds. During this state, she inflicts Fire weakness on her opponents with her Basic attacks, which lasts two turns. Additionally, her technique deals 200 percent of Firefly’s maximum attack.

It seems Firefly lives up to her reputation as a war machine of the Stellaron Hunters. Her entire kit makes her an unstoppable main DPS, and it wouldn’t surprise me if she’s the most broken character ever released.

Firefly (Sam) Traces in Honkai: Star Rail

Her maximum potential unlocks with her Traces. Here are all the passive abilities you unlock by building her:

Trace one : While in her Complete Combustion state, by attacking opponents without Fire weakness, Toughness is reduced by 55 percent.

: While in her Complete Combustion state, by attacking opponents without Fire weakness, Toughness is reduced by 55 percent. Trace two : For every attack that exceeds 2400, Firefly’s Break Effect increases by 6 percent, stacking up to a maximum of 60.

: For every attack that exceeds 2400, Firefly’s Break Effect increases by 6 percent, stacking up to a maximum of 60. Trace three: During her Complete Combustion state, if Firefly’s Break Effect is equal to or greater than 250, attacks ignore up to 40 percent of the target’s defense.

Firefly (Sam) Eidolons in Honkai: Star Rail

For all the future Firefly mains, if you’re planning to inflict extra chaos and destruction, some of her Eidolons are really strong. Here’s everything you should know about her Eidolons and what they do:

E1 : Her enhanced Skill ignores 15 percent of the target’s defense and doesn’t consume Skill Points.

: Her enhanced Skill ignores 15 percent of the target’s defense and doesn’t consume Skill Points. E2 : While in Complete Combustion state, when Firefly’s enhanced Skill defeats an enemy or makes them Weakness broken, she gains an additional turn.

: While in Complete Combustion state, when Firefly’s enhanced Skill defeats an enemy or makes them Weakness broken, she gains an additional turn. E4 : During her Complete Combustion state, Firefly becomes immune to Crowd Control debuffs. This can be triggered two times.

: During her Complete Combustion state, Firefly becomes immune to Crowd Control debuffs. This can be triggered two times. E6: In her Complete Combustion state, Firefly gains 12 percent increased Fire Resistance Penetration and 50 percent increased Break Efficiency.

Overall, Firefly seems to be a juggernaut of a DPS even without Eidolons, but if you get lucky, her first two Eidolons make her a one-man army. The other Eidolons are decent too, although E4 seems like the weakest link for now.

