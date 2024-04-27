Promotional image for the Honkai Star Rail 2.2 update showing Robin and Boothill.
Image via Hoyoverse
Category:
Honkai

All 2.2 banners in Honkai Star Rail

All the characters you can pull for in update 2.2.
Image of Abdul Saad
Abdul Saad
|
Published: Apr 27, 2024 06:38 am

Hoyoverse held a special program for Honkai: Star Rail‘s upcoming 2.2 update, “Then Wake to Weep,” on Friday. The event covered all the new changes and additions coming to the game, including the upcoming banners, which include two new characters. 

Recommended Videos

These are all the banners that come with the Honkai Star Rail 2.2 update, including details on the new characters.

Honkai: Star Rail 2.2 Phase 1 banner

The first phase of the 2.2 update will begin on May 8 and will include a banner with five characters that players can pull for with a rate-up advantage. This includes the new five-star character, Robin. All characters included in the banner can be seen below:

Robin (a five-star Physical character of the Harmony path), Topaz (a five-star Fire character of the Hunt path), March 7th (a four-star Ice character of the Preservation path), Hanya (a four-star Physical character of the Harmony path), and Xuyei (a four-star Quantum character of the Destruction path).

Robin serves as one of the newest five-star characters being added to the game. She is a singer and support character who helps her party through various buffs. She has a vocal skill that enhances the damage of her party. She also has a talent that allows her to restore her Energy when allies attack enemies.

Robin’s ultimate increases the morale of her party with a grand song and immediately provides them with an extra turn. It allows Robin to inflict additional damage on the enemy after each ally attack, and she becomes immune to crowd control debuffs.

Honkai: Star Rail 2.2 Phase 2 banner

The second phase in the 2.2 update will begin on May 29 and includes a banner with five characters that players can pull for with a rate-up advantage. This includes the new five-star character BoothillAll characters included in the banner can be seen below:

Boothill (five-star Physical character of the Hunt path), Fu Xuan (five-star Quantum character of the Preservation path), Pela (four-star Ice character of the Nihility path), Luka (four-star Physical character of the Nihility path), and Hook (four-star, Fire character of the Destruction path).

Boothill is the second five-star character being added to Honkai: Star Rail with update 2.2. Boothill is a cyborg space cowboy who literally forces his enemies into a duel, increasing the damage they receive from his attacks. However, this skill also makes him take more damage from the enemy he challenged but less from the other enemies in the opposing party.

Boothill can also use his Enhanced Attack skill, which he can execute after stacking kills. His ultimate debuffs enemies with Physical Weakness and delays their action.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Honkai: Star Rail Codes (April 2024)
Category: Honkai
Honkai
Codes
Codes
Honkai: Star Rail Codes (April 2024)
Joey Carr and others Joey Carr and others Apr 26, 2024
Read Article Honkai: Star Rail is getting important QoL changes and new endgame content in Version 2.3
A Honkai Star Rail looking on at a foe in the distance
Category: Honkai
Honkai
Honkai: Star Rail is getting important QoL changes and new endgame content in Version 2.3
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Apr 22, 2024
Read Article Honkai: Star Rail Robin leaks: Release date, abilities, and more
Robin splash art from official social media
Category: Honkai
Honkai
Honkai: Star Rail Robin leaks: Release date, abilities, and more
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Apr 3, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Honkai: Star Rail Codes (April 2024)
Category: Honkai
Honkai
Codes
Codes
Honkai: Star Rail Codes (April 2024)
Joey Carr and others Joey Carr and others Apr 26, 2024
Read Article Honkai: Star Rail is getting important QoL changes and new endgame content in Version 2.3
A Honkai Star Rail looking on at a foe in the distance
Category: Honkai
Honkai
Honkai: Star Rail is getting important QoL changes and new endgame content in Version 2.3
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Apr 22, 2024
Read Article Honkai: Star Rail Robin leaks: Release date, abilities, and more
Robin splash art from official social media
Category: Honkai
Honkai
Honkai: Star Rail Robin leaks: Release date, abilities, and more
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Apr 3, 2024
Author
Abdul Saad
Abdul Saad is a seasoned entertainment journalist and critic and has been writing for over five years on multiple gaming sites. When he isn't writing or playing the latest JRPG, he can be found coding games of his own or tinkering with something electrical.