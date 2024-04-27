All 2.2 banners in Honkai Star Rail

Hoyoverse held a special program for Honkai: Star Rail‘s upcoming 2.2 update, “Then Wake to Weep,” on Friday. The event covered all the new changes and additions coming to the game, including the upcoming banners, which include two new characters.

These are all the banners that come with the Honkai Star Rail 2.2 update, including details on the new characters.

Honkai: Star Rail 2.2 Phase 1 banner

Phase 1 includes several five- and four-star characters. Image via Hoyoverse Robin is a great singer and supporter. Image via Hoyoverse

The first phase of the 2.2 update will begin on May 8 and will include a banner with five characters that players can pull for with a rate-up advantage. This includes the new five-star character, Robin. All characters included in the banner can be seen below:

Robin (a five-star Physical character of the Harmony path), Topaz (a five-star Fire character of the Hunt path), March 7th (a four-star Ice character of the Preservation path), Hanya (a four-star Physical character of the Harmony path), and Xuyei (a four-star Quantum character of the Destruction path).

Robin serves as one of the newest five-star characters being added to the game. She is a singer and support character who helps her party through various buffs. She has a vocal skill that enhances the damage of her party. She also has a talent that allows her to restore her Energy when allies attack enemies.

Robin’s ultimate increases the morale of her party with a grand song and immediately provides them with an extra turn. It allows Robin to inflict additional damage on the enemy after each ally attack, and she becomes immune to crowd control debuffs.

Honkai: Star Rail 2.2 Phase 2 banner

Phase 2 also includes several five- and four-star characters. Image via Hoyoverse Boothill is a dangerous space cowboy. Image via Hoyoverse

The second phase in the 2.2 update will begin on May 29 and includes a banner with five characters that players can pull for with a rate-up advantage. This includes the new five-star character Boothill. All characters included in the banner can be seen below:

Boothill (five-star Physical character of the Hunt path), Fu Xuan (five-star Quantum character of the Preservation path), Pela (four-star Ice character of the Nihility path), Luka (four-star Physical character of the Nihility path), and Hook (four-star, Fire character of the Destruction path).

Boothill is the second five-star character being added to Honkai: Star Rail with update 2.2. Boothill is a cyborg space cowboy who literally forces his enemies into a duel, increasing the damage they receive from his attacks. However, this skill also makes him take more damage from the enemy he challenged but less from the other enemies in the opposing party.

Boothill can also use his Enhanced Attack skill, which he can execute after stacking kills. His ultimate debuffs enemies with Physical Weakness and delays their action.

