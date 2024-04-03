Honkai: Star Rail Boothill leaks: Release date, abilities, and more

The sun rises and an angry man on the phone finally appears on the horizon. Boothill is an upcoming space cowboy in Honkai: Star Rail, and here’s everything you need to know about him, including release date, abilities, and more.

Recommended Videos

This is a friendly reminder the information below is based on leaks and can still change These leaks were shared by HomDGCat Wiki on Reddit.

Boothill release date in Honkai: Star Rail

Boothill’s on his way to Penacony. Image via HoYoverse

Boothill is supposed to release with version 2.2 of Honkai: Star Rail. He was already officially teased by HoYoverse on social media and leaked gameplay videos all indicate we’ll see the cyborg cowboy very soon. We don’t know which phase Boothill will be a part of right now, though. This is something we’ll have to wait to find out.

Boothill abilities in Honkai: Star Rail

Boothill is expected to be a five-star Physical character who follows the Path of the Hunt, which means he’ll likely specialize in single-target damage and intense western standoffs. Here’s a more detailed look into Boothill’s leaked kit:

Basic attack : Deals Physical damage to a single target based on Boothill’s ATK.

: Deals Physical damage to a single target based on Boothill’s ATK. Skill : Activates the Standoff state for Boothill and his target enemy. When in the Standoff, the enemy is Taunted and Boothill’s Basic attack is enhanced. Enhanced Basic attack can’t recover Energy and Skill Points, can only be used on the enemy in the Standoff, but deals increased damage that scales with stacks of Pocket Trickshot.

: Activates the Standoff state for Boothill and his target enemy. When in the Standoff, the enemy is Taunted and Boothill’s Basic attack is enhanced. Enhanced Basic attack can’t recover Energy and Skill Points, can only be used on the enemy in the Standoff, but deals increased damage that scales with stacks of Pocket Trickshot. Ultimate : Deals Physical damage to a single target based on Boothill’s ATK and delays the enemy’s action based on Boothill’s Break Effect. There’s also a 150 percent base chance of inflicting Physical weakness on the target.

: Deals Physical damage to a single target based on Boothill’s ATK and delays the enemy’s action based on Boothill’s Break Effect. There’s also a 150 percent base chance of inflicting Physical weakness on the target. Talent : When the Standoff target is defeated or has its Weakness broken, dispels Standoff and grants one stack of Pocket Trickshot. When breaking the enemy’s weakness with Boothill’s enhanced Basic attack, deals additional Break damage.

: When the Standoff target is defeated or has its Weakness broken, dispels Standoff and grants one stack of Pocket Trickshot. When breaking the enemy’s weakness with Boothill’s enhanced Basic attack, deals additional Break damage. Technique: When using the Skill for the first time in battle, there’s a 150 percent base chance to inflict Physical weakness on the target.

Boothill seems to be a pretty self-sufficient damage dealer who can inflict Weaknesses and delay enemy action. This leaves more room on the team for characters you might not have had the chance to use. However, someone who can increase the team’s Break Effect, like the leaked Harmony Trailblazer, will certainly help Boothill shine brighter.

Boothill Traces in Honkai: Star Rail

Apart from the regular Traces to level up and stats boosts, here are the three passive abilities for Boothill you’ll be able to unlock:

Trace one: Increases Boothill’s Crit Rate and Crit DMG up to 30 and 150 percent respectively based on his Break Effect.

Increases Boothill’s Crit Rate and Crit DMG up to 30 and 150 percent respectively based on his Break Effect. Trace two: Decreases incoming damage from enemies who are not in the Standoff.

Decreases incoming damage from enemies who are not in the Standoff. Trace three: When obtaining Pocket Trickshots via the Talent or when Pocket Trickshots exceed max stacks, regenerates 10 Energy.

Boothill Eidolons in Honkai: Star Rail

For those of you who are planning to splash out on Boothill’s Eidolons when he eventually arrives in Honkai, here’s what you can expect them to do:

E1: Grants one Pocket Trickshot at the start of battle allowing Boothill to deal damage that ignores 16 percent of the enemy’s DEF.

Grants one Pocket Trickshot at the start of battle allowing Boothill to deal damage that ignores 16 percent of the enemy’s DEF. E2: When obtaining Pocket Trickshots via the Talent or when Pocket Trickshots exceed max stacks, regenerates one Skill Point and increases Break Effect by 30 percent for two turns.

When obtaining Pocket Trickshots via the Talent or when Pocket Trickshots exceed max stacks, regenerates one Skill Point and increases Break Effect by 30 percent for two turns. E3: Increases Ultimate and Basic attack levels by two.

Increases Ultimate and Basic attack levels by two. E4: Boothill deals 12 percent more damage to the enemy in the Standoff and receives 12 percent less damage from that enemy.

Boothill deals 12 percent more damage to the enemy in the Standoff and receives 12 percent less damage from that enemy. E5: Increases Skill and Talent levels by two.

Increases Skill and Talent levels by two. E6: When dealing Break damage using the Talent, deals an additional 35 percent of the original damage to the enemy and 65 percent damage to the adjacent enemies.

While we’ll have to wait and see exactly how these Eidolons do perform, none of them immediately stand out as must-haves. The E2 seems nice to get extra Skill Points and further delay the enemy’s action thanks to the Break Effect buff. If you want to splash out, E6 also looks like a decent power spike for Boothill, but it’s surely not worth the money.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more