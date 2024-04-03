Honkai: Star Rail Robin leaks: Release date, abilities, and more

Penacony’s dreamscape is a magical place where death doesn’t exist. Even though we saw Robin die, she’s seemingly coming back very soon. Here’s everything you need to know about Robin in Honkai: Star Rail, including release date, abilities, and more.

This is a friendly reminder the information below is based on leaks and can still change. The leaks were shared by HomDGCat on Reddit.

Robin was already announced on the official Honkai: Star Rail social media channels prior to the release of version 2.1, which means we should see her in-game with the release of version 2.2. There’s no information, however, on which phase Robin will be a part of. This is something we’ll have to wait to find out.

Robin abilities in Honkai: Star Rail

Robin is confirmed to be a five-star Physical Harmony character, a first-of-a-kind combination in Honkai: Star Rail. She’s a singer, so we can expect a lot of music (quite literally) when it comes to her abilities. Here’s a more detailed look into Robin’s leaked kit:

Basic attack : Deals Physical damage to a single target

: Deals Physical damage to a single target Skill : Increases allies’ damage for three turns

: Increases allies’ damage for three turns Ultimate : Enters the Concerto state, increasing allies’ ATK and causing everyone except Robin to immediately take their turn. After every ally’s attack, deals additional Physical damage set at 150 percent Crit DMG. In the Concerto state, Robin is immune to Crowd Control and cannot take turns until the state ends. The state’s end has its own action on the Action Bar and has a fixed speed of 90

: Enters the Concerto state, increasing allies’ ATK and causing everyone except Robin to immediately take their turn. After every ally’s attack, deals additional Physical damage set at 150 percent Crit DMG. In the Concerto state, Robin is immune to Crowd Control and cannot take turns until the state ends. The state’s end has its own action on the Action Bar and has a fixed speed of 90 Talent : Increases allies’ Crit DMG by 20 percent and regenerates two Energy for Robin after allies attack enemy targets

: Increases allies’ Crit DMG by 20 percent and regenerates two Energy for Robin after allies attack enemy targets Technique: Creates a dimension that lasts 15 seconds in which enemies will not attack Robin and will follow her instead. After entering battle, Robin regenerates five Energy at the start of each wave

Robin’s kit certainly lives up to the expectations of a singer. She looks like a background support who won’t get much time on the field because of her Ultimate, which is the core part of her kit. On top of that, the buffs from all sources seemingly make her a well-rounded Harmony character who’ll generously empower your team.

Robin Traces in Honkai: Star Rail

Apart from the regular Traces to level up and stats boosts, here are the three passive abilities for Robin you’ll be able to unlock:

Trace one: When the battle begins, advances the character’s action by 25 percent

When the battle begins, advances the character’s action by 25 percent Trace two: While in Concerto state, allies’ follow-up attack Crit DMG increases by 10 percent

While in Concerto state, allies’ follow-up attack Crit DMG increases by 10 percent Trace three: When Robin’s health is below 50 percent, restores two percent of maximum health when the Talent is triggered

Robin Eidolons in Honkai: Star Rail

As always, if you plan to splash out on Penacony’s idol, or have a tendency to be very lucky, take a look at her Eidolons to see what they have to offer in terms of Robin’s power spikes:

E1: While Robin is in the Concerto state, allies receive stacks of Ornament when using Basic attacks, Skills, and Ultimates. Ornament stacks increase the character’s speed by 15 percent. Additionally, Robin gets increased damage for her Ultimate after the ally with the Ornament attacks

While Robin is in the Concerto state, allies receive stacks of Ornament when using Basic attacks, Skills, and Ultimates. Ornament stacks increase the character’s speed by 15 percent. Additionally, Robin gets increased damage for her Ultimate after the ally with the Ornament attacks E2: Increases Talent’s Crit DMG bonus by an additional 20 percent and Energy Regeneration by one Energy

Increases Talent’s Crit DMG bonus by an additional 20 percent and Energy Regeneration by one Energy E3: Increases Skill and Ultimate levels by two

Increases Skill and Ultimate levels by two E4: When using Robin’s Ultimate, dispels Crowd Control debuffs from all allies and increases allies’ Effect RES by 50 percent while Robin is in Concerto mode

When using Robin’s Ultimate, dispels Crowd Control debuffs from all allies and increases allies’ Effect RES by 50 percent while Robin is in Concerto mode E5: Increases Basic attack and Talent levels by two

Increases Basic attack and Talent levels by two E6: Increases all allies’ All-Type RES PEN by 20 percent while in Concerto mode. Increases the Crit DMG from the Ultimate by 200 percent for the first six instances. The instance count resets after using Robin’s UItimate again

The E2 in particular seems like a great addition to Robin’s kit as you’ll get a total of 40 percent Crit DMG bonus for all allies. The remaining Eidolons all seem pretty decent too, although part of me wants E4 to be implemented into Robin’s core kit.

