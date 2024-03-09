Honkai Star Rail: When does the HSR livestream 2.1 air?

Honkai: Star Rail’s anniversary is right around the corner, falling in the second half of Patch 2.1. However, as this patch was delayed, players have been confused about when Patch 2.1 will go live and when the HSR 2.1 live stream will air.

Here’s everything we know about when the HSR Patch 2.1 live stream will take place and when Patch 2.1 will roll out.

HSR: When does Patch 2.1 go live?

The extended Patch 2.0 means a delayed HSR 2.1 live stream and release date. Image via miHoYo

After a week’s delay, Honkai: Star Rail Patch 2.1 is expected to go live once Patch 2.0 ends (and after a short maintenance period) on March 27. Patch 2.1 was delayed because the HSR devs extended Patch 2.0 by one week, which means it will run for seven weeks instead of the normal six-week patch cycle.

Due to the timing, it also means that Patch 2.1 may be the Honkai: Star Rail anniversary patch, as HSR initially released on April 26, 2023. We can hopefully expect anniversary-themed events and rewards in the second half of Patch 2.1. However, these anniversary events may likely roll into Patch 2.2, given the typical event lengths vary from two weeks to one month.

As Patch 2.1 has been delayed, it also means that the live stream of Patch 2.1 will air on a different date.

HSR 2.1 live stream potential release date

Honkai: Star Rail usually airs the live stream 10 days before the patch goes live, and because the live streams are always on Fridays, we can assume that the HSR 2.1 live stream will air on March 15.

However, as there has been no official announcement from miHoYo regarding the 2.1 livestream date or Patch 2.1 release date, these dates are based on speculation and can change anytime. If it does, we will update this article as soon as possible.